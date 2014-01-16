* Rupiah down on local dollar demand
* Philippine peso falls on stop-loss selling; wary of c.bank
* Ringgit slides on weak Aussie; 3.30/dollar eyed
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 The Indonesian rupiah led
losses among emerging Asian currencies on Thursday, as more
evidence of a solid U.S. economic recovery cemented expectations
that the Federal Reserve will continue to reduce its monetary
stimulus.
The rupiah fell on dollar demand from local
companies. The Philippine peso hit its weakest in
more than three years on stop-loss selling.
The dollar held firm as data showed on Wednesday U.S.
producer prices in December posted their largest gain in six
months. That came a day after U.S. retail sales rose and a core
spending gauge posted a big jump.
One of the Federal Reserve's most outspoken doves, Chicago
Fed President Charles Evans, said he backed a continued
wind-down of the Fed's bond-buying programme and could even see
bigger cuts to the programme if the economy strengthens.
Such a policy shift was expected to keep funds exiting
emerging Asia, traders and analysts said.
"We look for further currency weakness in the region, with
the exception of CNY, and see any dips in USD/Asia as a buying
opportunity," ANZ said in a client note, referring to the
Chinese yuan.
ANZ said higher U.S. interest rates will shift currency
market focus away from current account deficits towards relative
growth perspective and leverage.
"This is where the reality of a lower potential growth
outlook for Asia lies. Alongside a rising cost of capital
compounded by higher debt levels, these will be the key
headwinds for Asian currencies this year," it added.
Emerging Asian economies have not fully benefited from
strong recoveries in developed markets with regional factory
sectors showing new export orders softening.
Still, regional foreign exchange authorities are likely to
step in to limit their currency losses, traders said.
RUPIAH
Spot rupiah fell on dollar demand from local corporates and
as its non-deliverable forwards weakened against
the dollar.
The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR)
, which the central bank launched last year in an
effort to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 12,117
rupiah per dollar, weaker than the prior session's 12,077.
Investors stayed wary of possible intervention by the
central bank to support the rupiah, limiting its downside.
PHILIPPINE PESO
The peso earlier lost as much as 0.6 percent to 45.165 per
dollar, its weakest since September 2010, as a break of 45.000
triggered stop-loss selling, traders said.
Offshore funds were interested in unloading the peso, they
added.
Some investors covered short-positions on caution over
potential dollar selling by the central bank to stem losses in
the worst performing Asian currency so far this year.
Late on Wednesday, central bank governor Amando Tetangco
warned of intervention.
"BSP will be present in the market as warranted to reduce
any excesses in rate movement and market behavior," said
Tetangco in a text message to reporters, referring to Bangko
Sentral ng Pilipinas.
Still, traders were looking for chances to sell the peso on
rallies as the dollar stays on a firm trend.
"If they show up there, I'd probably lessen my dollar longs
a bit but I will continue to hold long USD positions," said a
Philippine bank trader in Manila, adding that the central bank
may intervene around 45.200.
RINGGIT
The ringgit slid, tracking a weaker Australian dollar, while
some covered short positions with the market wary of
intervention, especially around 3.3000 per dollar.
Malaysian exporters were lined up to buy the ringgit for
settlements around the level, traders said.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0425 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 104.74 104.56 -0.18
Sing dlr 1.2736 1.2726 -0.08
Taiwan dlr 30.089 30.236 +0.49
Korean won 1063.90 1062.70 -0.11
Baht 32.88 32.87 -0.03
Peso 45.06 45.00 -0.13
Rupiah 12115.00 12080.00 -0.29
Rupee 61.58 61.54 -0.06
Ringgit 3.2950 3.2865 -0.26
Yuan 6.0522 6.0460 -0.10
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 104.74 105.28 +0.51
Sing dlr 1.2736 1.2632 -0.82
Taiwan dlr 30.089 29.950 -0.46
Korean won 1063.90 1055.40 -0.80
Baht 32.88 32.86 -0.06
Peso 45.06 44.40 -1.48
Rupiah 12115.00 12160.00 +0.37
Rupee 61.58 61.80 +0.36
Ringgit 3.2950 3.2755 -0.59
Yuan 6.0522 6.0539 +0.03
