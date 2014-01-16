* Rupiah down on local dollar demand * Philippine peso falls on stop-loss selling; wary of c.bank * Ringgit slides on weak Aussie; 3.30/dollar eyed (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Jan 16 The Indonesian rupiah led losses among emerging Asian currencies on Thursday, as more evidence of a solid U.S. economic recovery cemented expectations that the Federal Reserve will continue to reduce its monetary stimulus. The rupiah fell on dollar demand from local companies. The Philippine peso hit its weakest in more than three years on stop-loss selling. The dollar held firm as data showed on Wednesday U.S. producer prices in December posted their largest gain in six months. That came a day after U.S. retail sales rose and a core spending gauge posted a big jump. One of the Federal Reserve's most outspoken doves, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, said he backed a continued wind-down of the Fed's bond-buying programme and could even see bigger cuts to the programme if the economy strengthens. Such a policy shift was expected to keep funds exiting emerging Asia, traders and analysts said. "We look for further currency weakness in the region, with the exception of CNY, and see any dips in USD/Asia as a buying opportunity," ANZ said in a client note, referring to the Chinese yuan. ANZ said higher U.S. interest rates will shift currency market focus away from current account deficits towards relative growth perspective and leverage. "This is where the reality of a lower potential growth outlook for Asia lies. Alongside a rising cost of capital compounded by higher debt levels, these will be the key headwinds for Asian currencies this year," it added. Emerging Asian economies have not fully benefited from strong recoveries in developed markets with regional factory sectors showing new export orders softening. Still, regional foreign exchange authorities are likely to step in to limit their currency losses, traders said. RUPIAH Spot rupiah fell on dollar demand from local corporates and as its non-deliverable forwards weakened against the dollar. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) , which the central bank launched last year in an effort to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 12,117 rupiah per dollar, weaker than the prior session's 12,077. Investors stayed wary of possible intervention by the central bank to support the rupiah, limiting its downside. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso earlier lost as much as 0.6 percent to 45.165 per dollar, its weakest since September 2010, as a break of 45.000 triggered stop-loss selling, traders said. Offshore funds were interested in unloading the peso, they added. Some investors covered short-positions on caution over potential dollar selling by the central bank to stem losses in the worst performing Asian currency so far this year. Late on Wednesday, central bank governor Amando Tetangco warned of intervention. "BSP will be present in the market as warranted to reduce any excesses in rate movement and market behavior," said Tetangco in a text message to reporters, referring to Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas. Still, traders were looking for chances to sell the peso on rallies as the dollar stays on a firm trend. "If they show up there, I'd probably lessen my dollar longs a bit but I will continue to hold long USD positions," said a Philippine bank trader in Manila, adding that the central bank may intervene around 45.200. RINGGIT The ringgit slid, tracking a weaker Australian dollar, while some covered short positions with the market wary of intervention, especially around 3.3000 per dollar. Malaysian exporters were lined up to buy the ringgit for settlements around the level, traders said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0425 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 104.74 104.56 -0.18 Sing dlr 1.2736 1.2726 -0.08 Taiwan dlr 30.089 30.236 +0.49 Korean won 1063.90 1062.70 -0.11 Baht 32.88 32.87 -0.03 Peso 45.06 45.00 -0.13 Rupiah 12115.00 12080.00 -0.29 Rupee 61.58 61.54 -0.06 Ringgit 3.2950 3.2865 -0.26 Yuan 6.0522 6.0460 -0.10 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 104.74 105.28 +0.51 Sing dlr 1.2736 1.2632 -0.82 Taiwan dlr 30.089 29.950 -0.46 Korean won 1063.90 1055.40 -0.80 Baht 32.88 32.86 -0.06 Peso 45.06 44.40 -1.48 Rupiah 12115.00 12160.00 +0.37 Rupee 61.58 61.80 +0.36 Ringgit 3.2950 3.2755 -0.59 Yuan 6.0522 6.0539 +0.03 (Additional reporting by Karen Lema in MANILA and IFR Markets Catherine Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)