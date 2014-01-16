(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Jan 16 The Philippine peso hit a more than three-year low on Thursday, when most emerging Asian currencies weakened as more evidence of a solid U.S. economic recovery strengthened expectations the Federal Reserve will keep reducing its stimulus. The peso lost as much as 0.6 percent to 45.165 per dollar, its weakest since September 2010, as a break of 45.000 triggered stop-loss selling, traders said. Offshore funds were interested in unloading the peso, they added. The rupiah fell on dollar demand from local companies, while Malaysia's ringgit eased on a weaker Australian dollar. However, those emerging Asian currencies recovered some ground as investors stayed wary of potential intervention by central banks to limit losses. The dollar held firm as data released on Wednesday showed U.S. producer prices in December had their largest gain in six months. That came a day after U.S. retail sales rose and a core spending gauge posted a big jump. One of the Federal Reserve's most outspoken doves, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, said he backed a continued wind-down of the Fed's bond-buying programme and could even see bigger cuts to the programme if the economy strengthens. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0818 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 104.72 104.56 -0.16 Sing dlr 1.2742 1.2726 -0.13 Taiwan dlr 30.222 30.236 +0.05 Korean won 1063.10 1062.70 -0.04 Baht 32.86 32.87 +0.03 Peso 45.12 45.00 -0.27 Rupiah 12115.00 12080.00 -0.29 Rupee 61.58 61.54 -0.06 Ringgit 3.2950 3.2865 -0.26 Yuan 6.0539 6.0460 -0.13 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 104.72 105.28 +0.53 Sing dlr 1.2742 1.2632 -0.86 Taiwan dlr 30.222 29.950 -0.90 Korean won 1063.10 1055.40 -0.72 Baht 32.86 32.86 +0.00 Peso 45.12 44.40 -1.61 Rupiah 12115.00 12160.00 +0.37 Rupee 61.58 61.80 +0.36 Ringgit 3.2950 3.2755 -0.59 Yuan 6.0539 6.0539 -0.00 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Richard Borsuk)