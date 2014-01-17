* Baht gains on short-covering in thin trading * Rupee is best performing Asia FX for the week * Singapore dollar lower despite stronger Dec exports data (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Jan 17 Thailand's baht is set for its best week in about a month on a successful bond sale for the country's controversial rice scheme, while most emerging Asian currencies gained as investors cut short positions with the dollar losing lustre. The baht advanced as much as 32.65 per dollar on Friday as Thailand's state bank raised 32.58 billion baht ($992.8 million) to fund the rice subsidy in a domestic debt issue, far more than it had hoped. Investors rushed to cut bearish bets on the baht to stop losses in thin trading, while government bond yields fell. The Thai currency pared gains to 32.75 as of 0400 GMT, but it has still advanced 0.7 percent for the week, which would be the largest weekly gain since the week ended Dec. 13, according to Thomson Reuters data. However, sustained political tensions and its impact on the economy kept investors from adding long baht positions. A Thai anti-corruption agency said on Thursday it would investigate a money-guzzling rice subsidy programme that has fuelled opposition to Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, as protesters marched through the capital demanding she resign. "It appears that long positions in the USD/THB are being unwound that have weighed on the pair," Maybank said in a client note. "Nevertheless, the political crisis continues to underpin the pair in the near term. Supporting the pair as well is the expectation that BOT will cut its policy rate next week to shore up the economy," it added, referring to the Bank of Thailand. The baht's short positions hit the lowest level since late November in the last two weeks, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday, as anti-government protests have so far remained peaceful. The Thai currency, however, was not the best performing emerging Asian currency yet this week. The Indian rupee was the top performer with a 0.8 percent gain to the dollar so far this week as worries about inflation eased. The Taiwan dollar has risen 0.5 percent so far this week, while the Indonesian rupiah was up 0.3 percent on bond inflows. Still, the Malaysian ringgit fell 0.9 percent for the week as investors covered short dollar positions on expectations that a solid U.S. economic recovery will allow the Federal Reserve to keep scaling back its stimulus. The Philippine peso slid 0.8 percent so far this week and the Singapore dollar was down 0.6 percent. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar rose in light trading from Thursday's close, which the central bank weakened through usual last minute intervention, traders said. Local exporters bought it for settlements, while importers also purchased the U.S. dollar for payments, locking the Taiwan dollar in a tight range. Traders hesitated to build up aggressive positions in either way ahead of China's fourth quarter growth data on Monday. WON The South Korean won advanced on demand linked to daily fixing and as investors added long positions on the dollar's overnight weakness. Investors cut those bets as Seoul shares slid with foreigners' selling. Earlier, South Korea rejected a call from the North to halt "provocative" military drills with the United States, saying that as a democracy it didn't carry out preemptive strikes. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar edged lower on selling from hedge funds despite stronger-than-expected December exports data. The city-states' non-oil domestic exports in December rose a better-than-expected 6.0 percent from a year earlier on a 39.8 percent jump in petrochemical exports, official data showed. "We see this as a superficial improvement, since growth was buoyed by a very low year-ago base," Barclays said in a research note. "While there was a structural increase in petrochemicals exports (to China) from recently added capacity, the lifeblood of Singapore's manufacturing, electronics, remains weak for now." CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0400 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 104.30 104.35 +0.04 Sing dlr 1.2723 1.2714 -0.07 Taiwan dlr 30.072 30.256 +0.61 Korean won 1060.90 1063.40 +0.24 Baht 32.75 32.78 +0.09 Peso 45.08 45.12 +0.09 Rupiah 12120.00 12115.00 -0.04 Rupee 61.38 61.54 +0.25 *Ringgit 3.2960 3.2970 +0.03 Yuan 6.0526 6.0557 +0.05 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 104.30 105.28 +0.93 Sing dlr 1.2723 1.2632 -0.72 Taiwan dlr 30.072 29.950 -0.41 Korean won 1060.90 1055.40 -0.52 Baht 32.75 32.86 +0.34 Peso 45.08 44.40 -1.52 Rupiah 12120.00 12160.00 +0.33 Rupee 61.38 61.80 +0.68 Ringgit 3.2960 3.2755 -0.62 Yuan 6.0526 6.0539 +0.02 * Financial markets in Malaysia are closed for a holiday. ($1 = 32.815 baht) (Additional reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai in BANGKOK, Lin Miao-jung in TAIPEI and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)