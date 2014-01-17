(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Jan 17 The baht reversed gains on Friday after a blast at an anti-government protest rally highlighted rising political tensions in Thailand, while regional emerging currencies steadied. An explosive device wounded 28 anti-government protesters in Bangkok and other incidents of violence were also reported after several days of calm. A senior Thai minister also said "it's about time" to take back control of the capital, a sign the government may be losing patience with a blockade by thousands of protesters demanding that Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra step down. In early trade, the baht advanced as much as 0.4 percent to 32.65 per dollar as Thailand's state bank raised 32.58 billion baht ($992.8 million) to fund the rice subsidy in a domestic debt issue, far more than it had hoped. After the blast, however, it turned sharply down to as weak as 32.85. For the week, it was up 0.4 percent, its largest weekly percentage gain since the week ended Dec. 13, Thomson Reuters data showed. The Indian rupee was the top performer among emerging Asian currencies with a 0.8 percent gain to the dollar so far this week as worries about inflation eased. The Indonesian rupiah gained 0.5 percent on bond inflows, while the South Korean won rose 0.2 percent. Still, the Malaysian ringgit fell 0.9 percent for the week as investors covered short dollar positions on expectations that a solid U.S. economic recovery will allow the Federal Reserve to keep scaling back its stimulus. The Philippine peso lost 0.6 percent. Earlier, the Philippine central bank governor said it was present in the foreign exchange market to curb excessive volatility, although the peso's weakness due to uncertainty over the pace at which the United States will cut stimulus is having no major impact on inflation. The Singapore dollar was down 0.6 percent so far this week as stronger-than-expected December exports data on Friday failed to lift the currency. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 104.35 104.35 -0.00 Sing dlr 1.2723 1.2714 -0.07 Taiwan dlr 30.165 30.256 +0.30 Korean won 1059.33 1063.40 +0.38 Baht 32.83 32.78 -0.15 Peso 45.00 45.12 +0.27 Rupiah 12093.00 12115.00 +0.18 Rupee 61.41 61.54 +0.21 *Ringgit 3.2960 3.2970 +0.03 Yuan 6.0501 6.0557 +0.09 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 104.35 105.28 +0.89 Sing dlr 1.2723 1.2632 -0.72 Taiwan dlr 30.165 29.950 -0.71 Korean won 1059.33 1055.40 -0.37 Baht 32.83 32.86 +0.09 Peso 45.00 44.40 -1.34 Rupiah 12093.00 12160.00 +0.55 Rupee 61.41 61.80 +0.64 Ringgit 3.2960 3.2755 -0.62 Yuan 6.0501 6.0539 +0.06 * Financial markets in Malaysia were closed for a holiday. ($1 = 32.815 baht) (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)