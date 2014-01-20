* Offshore funds sell ringgit, Philippine peso * Baht lower after injuries in Bangkok blast * Won slides as investors add long dollar positions (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Jan 20 The Malaysian ringgit hit a near four-month low on Monday, leading a downturn among emerging Asian currencies though most regional units pared some of their losses after fourth quarter Chinese growth slightly topped expectations. The overall bearish tone in the region's currency markets was sharpened after upbeat U.S. data last week firmed up expectations the Federal Reserve will continue to cut its stimulus this year. The ringgit fell as offshore funds sold it in non-deliverable forwards. Foreign investors also pared positions in the Philippine peso, while the Thai baht slid after explosions at an anti-government protest site in Bangkok on Sunday injured several people. The South Korean won eased as interbank speculators added dollar holdings after data showed on Friday U.S. industrial output rose at its fastest pace in 3-1/2 years in the fourth quarter. Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker also said signs of an improving labour market justified further reductions in the Fed's monthly bond purchases. Expectations the U.S. central bank will remain committed to tapering tempered investors interest in emerging Asian currencies after China reported slightly better-than-expected annual fourth-quarter growth. The world's second largest economy grew 7.7 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, just ahead of market forecasts of 7.6 percent growth but below the 7.8 percent in the July-September period. China's economy could cool further in 2014 as Beijing focuses on rebalancing the economy and other major reforms, which could add to the downside pressure on emerging Asian currencies, analysts said. "Asian currencies may stay under pressure as China will slow down the pace of economic growth," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. "Most of all, the dollar will stay on a strengthening path," Park added. RINGGIT The ringgit lost as much as 0.6 percent to 3.3150 per dollar, its lowest since Sept. 9, tracking weakness in non-deliverable forwards. The Malaysian currency recouped some of its initial losses as investors covered short positions even though the central bank was not spotted intervening to support the currency, traders said. Still, the ringgit is seen weakening to 3.3345, its low in August 2013, analysts said. That level is the 50.0 percent Fibonacci retracement of its appreciation between 2009 and 2011. A senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur said the ringgit may fall to 3.3300-3.3400 this week, adding dollar demand from importers is stronger than exporters' supplies. WON The won slid as investors cut bullish bets on the South Korean unit on the dollar's strength. Traders covered some of short positions after China's fourth-quarter annual growth came in slightly higher than expectations. PHILIPPINE PESO Offshore funds sold the peso as the dollar held a near two-month high, traders said. Investors, however, were cautious over possible intervention by the central bank to curb weakness in Asia's worst-performing currency so far this year. Some offshore funds bought the peso, traders said. On Friday, the central bank governor said it was present in the foreign exchange market to curb excessive volatility, although the peso's weakness due to uncertainty over the pace at which the U.S. will cut stimulus is having no major inflation impact. BAHT The baht fell as 28 people were injured, seven seriously, in explosions on Sunday at a camp of anti-government protesters in Bangkok -- the latest violence in a prolonged political crisis dividing Thailand and threatening the economy. Traders remained on alert for opportunities to sell the baht on any rallies. "The market is not sure about the political situation. It may push the dollar higher to test 33.00 again," a Thai bank trader in Bangkok. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0430 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 104.04 104.32 +0.27 Sing dlr 1.2765 1.2760 -0.04 Taiwan dlr 30.092 30.221 +0.43 Korean won 1064.00 1059.70 -0.40 Baht 32.89 32.83 -0.18 Peso 45.13 45.00 -0.28 Rupiah 12100.00 12085.00 -0.12 Rupee 61.63 61.54 -0.15 Ringgit 3.3120 3.2970 -0.45 Yuan 6.0524 6.0502 -0.04 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 104.04 105.28 +1.19 Sing dlr 1.2765 1.2632 -1.04 Taiwan dlr 30.092 29.950 -0.47 Korean won 1064.00 1055.40 -0.81 Baht 32.89 32.86 -0.09 Peso 45.13 44.40 -1.62 Rupiah 12100.00 12160.00 +0.50 Rupee 61.63 61.80 +0.28 Ringgit 3.3120 3.2755 -1.10 Yuan 6.0524 6.0539 +0.02 (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)