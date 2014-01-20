(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Jan 20 The Malaysian ringgit hit its lowest point in more than four months on Monday and most emerging Asian currencies fell, after relief from slightly better-than-expected Chinese growth figures proved short-lived. The overall bearish tone in the region's currency markets was sharpened after upbeat U.S. data last week firmed up expectations the Federal Reserve will continue to cut its stimulus this year. The ringgit fell as much as 0.6 percent to 3.3150 per dollar, its weakest since Sept. 9, as offshore funds sold it in non-deliverable forwards. The Malaysian currency also came under pressure from selling against the Singapore dollar. Foreign investors also pared positions in the Philippine peso, while the Thai baht slid after explosions at an anti-government protest site in Bangkok on Sunday injured several people. The South Korean won eased as interbank speculators added dollar holdings after data showed on Friday U.S. industrial output rose at its fastest pace in 3-1/2 years in the fourth quarter. Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker also said signs of an improving labour market justified further reductions in the Fed's monthly bond purchases. Expectations the U.S. central bank will remain committed to tapering tempered investors interest in emerging Asian currencies after China reported slightly better-than-expected annual fourth-quarter growth. The world's second largest economy grew 7.7 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, just ahead of market forecasts of 7.6 percent growth but below the 7.8 percent in the July-September period. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0805 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 104.17 104.32 +0.14 Sing dlr 1.2766 1.2760 -0.05 Taiwan dlr 30.216 30.221 +0.02 Korean won 1063.53 1059.70 -0.36 Baht 32.86 32.83 -0.09 Peso 45.12 45.00 -0.27 Rupiah 12110.00 12085.00 -0.21 Rupee 61.60 61.54 -0.10 Ringgit 3.3145 3.2970 -0.53 Yuan 6.0522 6.0502 -0.03 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 104.17 105.28 +1.06 Sing dlr 1.2766 1.2632 -1.05 Taiwan dlr 30.216 29.950 -0.88 Korean won 1063.53 1055.40 -0.76 Baht 32.86 32.86 +0.00 Peso 45.12 44.40 -1.61 Rupiah 12110.00 12160.00 +0.41 Rupee 61.60 61.80 +0.32 Ringgit 3.3145 3.2755 -1.18 Yuan 6.0522 6.0539 +0.03 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Chris Gallagher)