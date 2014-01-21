* Philippine peso slides, exporters support Taiwan dollar * Baht edges up on short-covering, stocks (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Jan 21 The Philippine peso slipped to a more than three year low on Tuesday, while the dollar held inside recent ranges against most other emerging Asian currencies as investors bet on further tapering of U.S. stimulus. The peso eased as much as 0.2 percent to 45.19 per dollar, its weakest level since September 2010. The Philippine currency has been the worst performing Asian currency so far this year as worries about rising inflation prompted investors to sell local bonds. "Given inflation and its effect on rate expectations, there is a room for an attempt at the upside (in dollar/peso)," said a Philippine bank trader in Manila. In December, Philippine annual inflation hit 4.1 percent, its highest in two years, data showed earlier this month. The peso may weaken to 45.30, its low in September 2010, traders and analysts said. On Friday, the Bangko Sentral NG Pilipinas Governor Tetangco said it was in present in the foreign exchange market to curb excessive volatility. Some analysts see the peso's recent losses as excessive as the country still has a current account surplus and draws healthy remittances. "To control inflation, the Philippine central bank may need to consider raising rates and/or intervening to prevent further declines in the PHP," the Royal Bank of Scotland said in a client note. "Given PHP's recent under-performance, incentives to limit a further run up in inflation, and still solid underlying fundamentals, the PHP may now offer relative value in Asia." Overall, the emerging Asian currencies were boxed in a tight range as underlying demand for the dollar is expected to pick up further on views the Federal Reserve will continue to taper its stimulus. A story in the Wall Street Journal that the Fed could announce a further reduction to its monthly bond purchases at the end of its Jan. 28-29 policy meeting, to $65 billion from the current $75 billion, kept dollar bulls in play. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar eked out modest gains after falling the previous day on suspected intervention by the central bank. Traders say exporters bought it for settlements before the Chinese New Year, which pushed it up on the day. Corporate demand for the holidays next week may support the island's currency, they added. Taiwan's Finance Ministry has revised up fourth quarter exports to positive growth with export orders growing much faster than expected in December. Still, investors were wary of possible intervention by the central bank to prevent the currency from outperforming the South Korean won, limiting the Taiwan dollar's gains. BAHT The baht edged up as investors covered short positions after a relatively peaceful 48 hours following a weekend of violence in Bangkok where protesters have been trying for more than two months to bring down the government. Thai shares rose 0.8 percent, outpacing most of its regional stocks. Investors remained cautious of potential intervention by the central bank to limit its downside, especially around 33.00 per dollar, traders said. However, the baht remains vulnerable to further losses as the political turmoil shows no signs of easing, traders said. In a sign of investor unease, the head of Toyota Motor Corp's local unit said the automaker may reconsider investing up to 20 billion baht ($609 million) in the country, and could even cut production, if political unrest drags on. Thai authorities are "very seriously" considering a state of emergency after the weekend violence left scores injured, the security chief said on Monday. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0430 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 104.65 104.16 -0.47 Sing dlr 1.2758 1.2765 +0.05 Taiwan dlr 30.116 30.256 +0.46 Korean won 1063.80 1063.70 -0.01 Baht 32.82 32.83 +0.03 Peso 45.18 45.12 -0.12 Rupiah 12120.00 12112.00 -0.07 Rupee 61.47 61.62 +0.24 Ringgit 3.3155 3.3175 +0.06 Yuan 6.0496 6.0527 +0.05 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 104.65 105.28 +0.60 Sing dlr 1.2758 1.2632 -0.99 Taiwan dlr 30.116 29.950 -0.55 Korean won 1063.80 1055.40 -0.79 Baht 32.82 32.86 +0.12 Peso 45.18 44.40 -1.73 Rupiah 12120.00 12160.00 +0.33 Rupee 61.47 61.80 +0.54 Ringgit 3.3155 3.2755 -1.21 Yuan 6.0496 6.0539 +0.07 (Additional reporting by Emily Chan in TAIPEI; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)