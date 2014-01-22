BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.17 pct cut-off at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
Jan 22 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0130 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0130 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 104.33 104.30 -0.03 Sing dlr 1.2775 1.2785 +0.08 Taiwan dlr 30.181 30.290 +0.36 Korean won 1068.60 1065.30 -0.31 Baht 32.88 32.85 -0.09 Peso 45.24 45.25 +0.02 Rupiah 12140.00 12125.00 -0.12 Rupee 61.88 61.88 +0.00 Ringgit 3.3310 3.3240 -0.21 Yuan 6.0525 6.0505 -0.03 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 104.33 105.28 +0.91 Sing dlr 1.2775 1.2632 -1.12 Taiwan dlr 30.181 29.950 -0.77 Korean won 1068.60 1055.40 -1.24 Baht 32.88 32.86 -0.06 Peso 45.24 44.40 -1.87 Rupiah 12140.00 12160.00 +0.16 Rupee 61.88 61.80 -0.13 Ringgit 3.3310 3.2755 -1.67 Yuan 6.0525 6.0539 +0.02 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
