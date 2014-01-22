* Senior Thai pro-govt leader shot, wounded - police * Thai c.bank expected to cut policy rate to 2.00 pct * Won leads Asia FX losses; ringgit hit by real money (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Jan 22 The baht fell ahead of a Bank of Thailand policy meeting on Wednesday, as the shooting of a pro-government activist raised fears of more political violence after the government declared a state of emergency in the capital, Bangkok. Most other emerging Asian currencies eased due to expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will cut its stimulus further. With political tensions rising in Thailand, a provincial leader of the pro-government "red shirt" movement was shot and wounded in a drive-by shooting in the northeastern town of Udon Thani. The baht hit a session low on Wednesday of 32.89 per dollar, 0.1 percent down from the previous close, as the incident prompted some investors to sell baht assets. The Thai currency had started the day stronger, ahead of the central bank meeting, although the BoT was expected to cut its policy rate to 2.00 percent, the lowest since October 2010. "I feel the heat," said a Thai bank trader in Bangkok, referring to the shooting incident. "The baht may rebound first, but will fall again," the trader said if the central bank opts to leave interest rates unchanged. Two months of political unrest by opponents of Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra has raised worries about an economic slowdown and driven away foreign investors. Some investors covered short positions in Thai assets, but most remained wary given the ongoing political uncertainty. A research note from Nomura advocated tactical short USD/THB positions, as it said the most likely scenario should see a short-term baht rally, but it expected the baht weaken further out. "Medium term, we see THB underperformance in the region and against USD," Nomura said. WON The South Korean won fell as much as 0.5 percent to 1,070.2 to the dollar, its softest since Jan. 8, tracking its overnight weakness in the non-deliverable forwards with offshore funds selling. South Korean exporters, however, chased the won for settlements, especially around 1,070, limiting the currency's downside, traders said. Offshore funds did not aggressively sell the won, they added. RINGGIT The Malaysian ringgit< MYR=MY> lost as much as 0.3 percent to 3.3325 per dollar, its weakest since Aug. 28, as real money funds and speculators sold it. Dollar demand from Malaysian corporate added to pressure on the ringgit. Investors, however, covered some short positions in case the central bank intervened to prevent the ringgit from weakening past chart support around 3.3350. The Malaysian currency has the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement at 3.3345 of its appreciation between 2009 and 2011. "I'd rather sell the dollar here," said a foreign bank trader in Singapore, adding investors appeared to hold long dollar positions. The 14-day dollar/ringgit's relative strength index (RSI) stood at 73.7. A reading above the 70 threshold indicates the dollar is overbought against the ringgit. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso earlier lost 0.3 percent to 45.38 per dollar, its weakest since August 2010. The Philippine currency, however, pared most of the losses as investors covered short positions with the central bank suspected of intervening to support the worst performing Asian currency so far this year. Local exporters also bought the currency for settlements with a chart support at 45.36, the 50.0 percent retracement of its appreciation 2008 and 2013. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0520 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 104.45 104.30 -0.14 Sing dlr 1.2778 1.2785 +0.05 Taiwan dlr 30.150 30.290 +0.46 Korean won 1067.70 1065.30 -0.22 Baht 32.89 32.85 -0.12 Peso 45.28 45.25 -0.06 Rupiah 12140.00 12125.00 -0.12 Rupee 61.91 61.88 -0.05 Ringgit 3.3265 3.3240 -0.08 Yuan 6.0503 6.0505 +0.00 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 104.45 105.28 +0.79 Sing dlr 1.2778 1.2632 -1.14 Taiwan dlr 30.150 29.950 -0.66 Korean won 1067.70 1055.40 -1.15 Baht 32.89 32.86 -0.09 Peso 45.28 44.40 -1.94 Rupiah 12140.00 12160.00 +0.16 Rupee 61.91 61.80 -0.18 Ringgit 3.3265 3.2755 -1.53 Yuan 6.0503 6.0539 +0.06 (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Simon cameron-Moore)