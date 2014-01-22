(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Jan 22 The baht failed to hold on to a slight gain after the Thai central bank unexpectedly left its policy interest rate unchanged, indicating a lack of investor confidence as political unrest worsens. The Thai currency was down 0.1 percent at 32.87 per dollar as of 0830 GMT. It had briefly turned higher after the Bank of Thailand kept the rate at 2.25 percent, defying expectations of a cut. Earlier, a pro-government leader was shot and wounded in Thailand's northeast, a stronghold of Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, as a state of emergency began in and around the capital Bangkok. Given the escalating political turmoil, the central bank's decision is unlikely to support the baht, traders and analysts said. "It was a modest positive for THB in the near term but the market wouldn't chase USD/THB lower," said Jonathan Cavenagh, senior FX strategist with Westpac in Singapore. "To get more upbeat on the THB we have to be confident of a return of capital inflows and that still seems some distance off." Two months of political unrest by opponents of the government has raised worries about an economic slowdown and driven away foreign investors. Most emerging Asian currencies eased, but pared much of their initial losses. The Malaysian ringgit recovered most of its earlier losses as investors covered short positions in case the central bank intervened to prevent the ringgit from weakening past chart support around 3.3350 per dollar. South Korea's won also pared its fall as domestic exporters bought it for settlements on dips. The Philippine peso turned higher after hitting its weakest since August 2010. Investors cut bearish bets with the central bank suspected of intervening to support the worst performing Asian currency so far this year. Local exporters also bought the currency for settlements. The International Monetary Fund said it has raised its growth forecast for the Philippines to 6.3 percent this year from the previous 6.0 percent. The IMF, however, expected inflation to pick up to 4.4 percent, faster than an earlier forecast of 3.5 percent made in September. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0830 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 104.38 104.30 -0.08 Sing dlr 1.2774 1.2785 +0.09 Taiwan dlr 30.280 30.290 +0.03 Korean won 1066.90 1065.30 -0.15 Baht 32.87 32.85 -0.05 Peso 45.20 45.25 +0.11 Rupiah 12140.00 12125.00 -0.12 Rupee 61.83 61.88 +0.08 Ringgit 3.3250 3.3240 -0.03 Yuan 6.0513 6.0505 -0.01 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 104.38 105.28 +0.86 Sing dlr 1.2774 1.2632 -1.11 Taiwan dlr 30.280 29.950 -1.09 Korean won 1066.90 1055.40 -1.08 Baht 32.87 32.86 -0.02 Peso 45.20 44.40 -1.78 Rupiah 12140.00 12160.00 +0.16 Rupee 61.83 61.80 -0.05 Ringgit 3.3250 3.2755 -1.49 Yuan 6.0513 6.0539 +0.04 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Chris Gallagher)