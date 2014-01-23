* Won falls on offshore funds, dlr short-covering * Singapore dollar at 5-mth low on leveraged funds * Baht falls on politics; rupiah lower on corp dlr bids (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Jan 23 Most emerging Asian currencies slid on Thursday as worries about a slowing China economy intensified, and as investors braced for a further scaleback in stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The South Korean won hit a more than two month low on offshore funds' selling, leading losses among regional units. The Singapore dollar touched a near five-month low as leveraged funds unloaded it. The Thai baht fell on concerns over sustained political turmoil. Indonesia's rupiah eased on corporate dollar demand. Regional shares slid as a preliminary survey showed activity in China's factory sector contracted in January for the first time in six months. Emerging markets also remained pressured by market talk that the Fed will further reduce its bond-buying programme at the Jan.28-29 Federal Open Market Committee meeting as the world's largest economy continues to improve. Maybank's FX research head Saktiandi Supaat expected emerging Asian currencies to weaken further. "Some of regional currencies, like the ringgit, the Philippine peso and the Singapore dollar, are seen excessively sold. It is hard to forecast if they will stabilise here given upcoming FOMC and non-farm payrolls early next month," said Supaat in Singapore. On Wednesday, the Philippine peso hit its weakest level since August 2010, while the ringgit fell to the lowest in near five months. WON The won lost as much as 0.5 percent to 1,073.0 per dollar, its weakest since Nov. 13, as selling from macro funds including macro accounts prompted to cut holdings in the South Korean unit. Local exporters bought the currency for settlements on dips, but weak China HSBC January flash PMI weighed on the won. China is South Korea's top export market. "Exporters demand does not seem so strong. The market is expected to sell the won on rallies," said a foreign bank trader in Seoul. RUPIAH The rupiah fell on month-end corporate dollar demand, while the central bank was spotted providing dollar liquidity to limit its downside. Bank Indonesia was seen selling dollar around the session low of 12,170, traders said. A Jakarta-based currency trader said the rupiah may weaken to 12,200 as corporate dollar demand is seen increasing towards the month-end. BAHT The baht fell on sustained political turmoil, which is prompting some foreign investors to pull out of Thailand. Earlier, Fitch Rating said continuing political turmoil in Thailand is slowing economic activity and could challenge the Thai banking sector. Thailand had net foreign bond outflows of $317 million until the middle of January, which if sustained would make it a third consecutive month of net selling of bonds by foreigners, data from BNP Paribas showed. Foreigners also sold a combined net $73.00 million in Bangkok shares in the first 22 days of the year, according to Thomson Reuters data. On Wednesday, a leading pro-government activist was shot and wounded in Thailand's northeast, a stronghold of Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, as a state of emergency began in the capital where protesters are trying to force her from power. "Intensifying political protests amid modest economic activity, slowing credit growth, and a continued deterioration in Thailand's current account balance are unhelpful developments for the THB," Barclays said in a client note. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar lost as much as 0.3 percent to 1.2827 to the U.S. dollar, its weakest since Aug. 28 on selling from leveraged funds and stop-loss selling. The city-state-unit is seen weakening to 1.2860, its low of 2013, traders and analysts said. "The first target would be 1.2860, but long-term investors may look for even 1.2900-1.2950," said a foreign bank trader in Singapore. RINGGIT The ringgit fell as interbank speculators unloaded the currency with its one-month non-deliverable forwards down on hedge funds' selling. The Malaysian currency pared some losses to the greenback on demand against the Singapore dollar. Some traders also saw chart support around 3.3350 even though they expect the ringgit to stay weak on views that the Fed will cut its stimulus more next week. "Everybody will keep long USD positions," said a senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur. "But I won't buy the dollar here but wait for dips, probably 3.3300, 3.3280 or 3.3250," the trader said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0425 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 104.36 104.53 +0.16 Sing dlr 1.2813 1.2789 -0.19 Taiwan dlr 30.193 30.320 +0.42 Korean won 1072.00 1067.40 -0.43 Baht 32.96 32.88 -0.24 Peso 45.30 45.20 -0.22 Rupiah 12165.00 12135.00 -0.25 Rupee 61.99 61.82 -0.28 Ringgit 3.3305 3.3230 -0.23 Yuan 6.0525 6.0513 -0.02 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 104.36 105.28 +0.88 Sing dlr 1.2813 1.2632 -1.41 Taiwan dlr 30.193 29.950 -0.80 Korean won 1072.00 1055.40 -1.55 Baht 32.96 32.86 -0.30 Peso 45.30 44.40 -2.00 Rupiah 12165.00 12160.00 -0.04 Rupee 61.99 61.80 -0.31 Ringgit 3.3305 3.2755 -1.65 Yuan 6.0525 6.0539 +0.02 ($1 = 32.8750 Thai baht) (Additional reporting by Yana Park in SEOUL and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)