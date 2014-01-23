(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click [ID:) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Jan 23 The South Korean won hit a more than two-month low on Thursday, leading losses among emerging Asian currencies, as worries about a slowing Chinese economy deepened and as investors braced for a further cut in stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The won lost as much as 0.6 percent to 1,074.3 per dollar, its weakest since Nov. 13, as selling by offshore funds prompted interbank speculators to cover dollar-short positions. The Singapore dollar touched a near five-month low as leveraged funds unloaded it, while the Thai baht fell on concerns over sustained political turmoil. Thailand's Constitutional Court said it would decide on Thursday whether to accept a case against holding a Feb. 2 election that would almost certainly extend the government's shaky grip on power as protesters try to force it from office. The Malaysian ringgit fell 0.3 percent to 3.3335 to the greenback, its weakest since Aug. 28. Most of the ringgit's non-deliverable forwards weakened to the dollar on offshore funds' selling. Investors stayed wary of possible intervention by the central bank ahead of a key chart support at 3.3345, the previous low and the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement of its 2009-2011 appreciation. Some traders suspected the authorities of selling dollars. Indonesia's rupiah eased on corporate dollar demand, while the central bank was spotted providing dollar liquidity, traders said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 104.33 104.53 +0.19 Sing dlr 1.2826 1.2789 -0.29 Taiwan dlr 30.370 30.320 -0.16 Korean won 1073.90 1067.40 -0.61 Baht 32.96 32.88 -0.24 Peso 45.30 45.20 -0.22 Rupiah 12165.00 12135.00 -0.25 Rupee 61.93 61.82 -0.19 Ringgit 3.3335 3.3230 -0.31 Yuan 6.0525 6.0513 -0.02 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 104.33 105.28 +0.91 Sing dlr 1.2826 1.2632 -1.51 Taiwan dlr 30.370 29.950 -1.38 Korean won 1073.90 1055.40 -1.72 Baht 32.96 32.86 -0.30 Peso 45.30 44.40 -2.00 Rupiah 12165.00 12160.00 -0.04 Rupee 61.93 61.80 -0.21 Ringgit 3.3335 3.2755 -1.74 Yuan 6.0525 6.0539 +0.02 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Chris Gallagher)