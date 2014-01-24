* Won hits near 5-month low on offshore funds selling
* Taiwan dlr up from Thursday close on foreigners, exporters
(Adds text, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Jan 24 The South Korean won was set
on Friday for its worst week in seven months, leading weekly
losses among emerging Asian currencies that have been hit by
worries over China's slowing economy and expected further
reductions in the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus.
The won on Friday hit a near four-month low as
offshore funds continued to sell the currency.
Most emerging Asian currencies were lower and their outlook
remained murky after a disappointing China's manufacturing
survey added to risk aversion, traders and analysts said.
In addition, the Fed is seen cutting another $10 billion in
the central bank's monthly bond purchases at the Jan. 28-29
meeting on a solid recovery in the world's top economy.
Outside Asia, Argentina's peso on Thursday
suffered the largest daily loss since the country's devastating
2002 financial crisis, as the central bank gave up its battle
against the currency's slide.
"Asian currencies are likely to stay weaker, even though
they have priced additional Fed tapering to some degree," said
Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in
Seoul. "They are not free from China's slowdown and the dollar
is forming a strengthening trend."
Most emerging Asian currencies appeared set to end the week
lower.
The won has fallen 1.6 percent to the dollar so far this
week, which would be the largest weekly loss since the week
ended June 21, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Malaysia's ringgit has slid 1.0 percent against the
greenback on selling from offshore funds including real money
accounts, while the central bank was suspected of intervening to
limit losses, traders said.
The Indian rupee has weakened 0.9 percent.
The Philippine peso and the Indonesian rupiah
have eased 0.7 percent, respectively.
The Singapore dollar has been down 0.2 percent.
CIMB Investment Bank's head of regional interest rate and FX
strategy Suresh Kumar Ramanathan said emerging Asian currencies,
especially the won and the Singapore dollar may see "very
marginal rebound," if the Fed reduces its stimulus by an
expected $10 billion.
"Anything larger will pressure Asian units to weaken," said
Ramanathan in Kuala Lumpur.
"Traders need to identify relative value trades, which means
either going short euro/dollar or alternatively identifying
stronger Asia-ex Japan FX such as the won, the yuan, the
Singapore dollar and shorting the euro, which provides better
value than a pure long Dollar/Asia trade."
WON
The won lost as much as 0.4 percent to 1,077.8 per dollar,
its weakest since Sept. 30.
South Korean exporters bought the won on dips, but weaker
Seoul shares amid foreign selling kept weighing on it.
"We believe the won's strength has run its course," ANZ said
in a client note. "And while Korea's current account has not
seen any negative effects from a strong won, we believe some
impact will start to show next year."
ANZ recommended buying the three-month dollar/won
non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) at 1,066.7 for a
target of 1,100.
The NDFs barely changed at 1,082.1.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
The Taiwan dollar advanced from Thursday's close of
30.410 to the U.S. dollar, the weakest domestic close since
November 2011 due to the central bank's usual last-minute
intervention.
Foreign investors cut some U.S. dollar positions, but later
began building them again. Exporters bought the Taiwan dollar
when it weakened past 30.20.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0415 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 103.39 103.27 -0.12
Sing dlr 1.2783 1.2782 -0.01
Taiwan dlr 30.213 30.410 +0.65
Korean won 1076.60 1073.90 -0.25
Baht 32.84 32.87 +0.11
Peso 45.32 45.30 -0.04
Rupiah 12175.00 12160.00 -0.12
Rupee 62.15 61.93 -0.36
Ringgit 3.3305 3.3315 +0.03
Yuan 6.0473 6.0517 +0.07
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 103.39 105.28 +1.82
Sing dlr 1.2783 1.2632 -1.18
Taiwan dlr 30.213 29.950 -0.87
Korean won 1076.60 1055.40 -1.97
Baht 32.84 32.86 +0.08
Peso 45.32 44.40 -2.04
Rupiah 12175.00 12160.00 -0.12
Rupee 62.15 61.80 -0.56
Ringgit 3.3305 3.2755 -1.65
Yuan 6.0473 6.0539 +0.11
(Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL and Emily Chan in
TAIPEI; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)