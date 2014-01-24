(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Jan 24 The South Korean won saw the worst week in seven months on Friday, leading weekly losses among emerging Asian currencies that have been hit by worries over China's slowing economy and expected further cut in the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus. The won lost 1.9 percent against the dollar for the week, its largest weekly percentage loss since the week ended June 21, according to Thomson Reuters data. Offshore funds continued to sell the won, pushing it on Friday to 1,080.5 to the greenback, its weakest since Sept. 17. Malaysia's ringgit has slid 1.0 percent against dollar on selling from offshore funds including real money accounts, while the central bank was suspected of intervening to limit losses, traders said. The Indian rupee has weakened 0.9 percent. The Philippine peso, the Indonesian rupiah and the Taiwan dollar fell 0.7 percent, respectively. The Singapore dollar has been down 0.2 percent. The outlook for emerging Asian currencies remained murky after a disappointing China's manufacturing survey added to risk aversion, traders and analysts said. In addition, the Fed is seen cutting another $10 billion in the central bank's monthly bond purchases at the Jan. 28-29 meeting on a solid recovery in the world's top economy. Emerging Asian economies will contribute less to global growth this year than earlier expected even as their major trading partners in the West show signs of recovery, a Reuters poll showed. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 103.36 103.27 -0.09 Sing dlr 1.2781 1.2782 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 30.398 30.410 +0.04 Korean won 1080.10 1073.90 -0.57 Baht 32.86 32.87 +0.03 Peso 45.31 45.30 -0.02 Rupiah 12175.00 12160.00 -0.12 Rupee 62.12 61.93 -0.31 Ringgit 3.3300 3.3315 +0.05 Yuan 6.0482 6.0517 +0.06 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 103.36 105.28 +1.85 Sing dlr 1.2781 1.2632 -1.17 Taiwan dlr 30.398 29.950 -1.47 Korean won 1080.10 1055.40 -2.29 Baht 32.86 32.86 +0.00 Peso 45.31 44.40 -2.02 Rupiah 12175.00 12160.00 -0.12 Rupee 62.12 61.80 -0.52 Ringgit 3.3300 3.2755 -1.64 Yuan 6.0482 6.0539 +0.09 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Anand Basu)