* Ringgit, Philippine peso lowest since 2010 * Rupiah falls before Fed meeting; intervention spotted * Won lower on offshore funds, exporters limit (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Most emerging Asian currencies tumbled on Monday as a global sell-off of riskier assets intensified, pulling the Philippine peso and Malaysian ringgit to their lowest levels since 2010. Financial turmoil in Argentina, fears of a sharper slowdown in China and expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will continue to trim its bond-buying programme later this week have sparked a broad bout of risk aversion and a flight to safer assets such as the yen. The Indonesian rupiah led slides in Asian currencies, shedding half a percent against the dollar, while selling in both the ringgit and the peso picked up amid market talk that real money funds were selling both currencies. Selling by offshore funds also pushed the South Korean won to a 4-1/2 month low, while the Thai baht eased as political tensions intensified. "Investors are mostly avoiding Asian assets generally. I don't think bottom fishing is popular currently," said Frances Cheung, head of Asian rates strategy at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong. Asian stocks took a hit on worries about the impact of tightening credit conditions in China as Beijing seeks to curb growth in high-risk lending. Other emerging market currencies from Turkey to Argentine were dumped last week, making investors nervous that the shakeout in markets could lead to a full-blown financial crisis. Still, Asian currencies are likely to draw some support from stronger economic fundamentals, analysts said. "Asian emerging countries have sizeable foreign exchange reserves and various forex swap deals. So we may see some limited crisis, but not a wider crisis," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures' research head in Seoul. Some emerging Asian central banks such as Bank Indonesia have been spotted selling dollars to limit losses of their currencies, according to traders. Credit Agricole's Cheung agreed with Samsung's Jeong. "The fundamentals in Asia are different from those in Argentina, for example. That said, Asian assets would be impacted via the sentiment channel," Cheung said. "Price actions would also be exaggerated as investors may choose to trim their positions ahead of the FOMC and Chinese New Year (holidays)," she said, referring to the Federal Open Market Committee on Tuesday and Wednesday. RUPIAH The rupiah fell on selling from local and foreign banks, while Jakarta shares underperformed regional stocks with a near 3 percent slide. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) , which the central bank launched last year in an effort to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 12,198 rupiah per dollar, weaker than the prior session's 12,177. The central bank was the only dollar seller, traders said. "All are bidding dollar/rupiah spot. It might test 12,300 in short term," said a Jakarta-based trader. RINGGIT The ringgit fell as much as 0.4 percent to 3.3455 per dollar, its weakest since May 2010, weakening past the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement at 3.3345 of its appreciation between 2009 and 2011. Malaysia's central bank was spotted selling dollars around the session low to limit the currency's slide, traders said. Still, traders were looking to sell the ringgit on rallies. "We can't be short dollar. I will try to buy the dollar on dips in the 3.33 area," said a senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso slid 0.3 percent to 45.45 per dollar, its weakest since August 2010, tracking its weakness in non-deliverable forwards. Investors, however, stayed wary of possible intervention by the central bank. "Since I am expecting some form of intervention at 45.45, I will take profits here, but just waiting for shallow dips to reinstate long dollar positions," said a senior Philippine bank trader in Manila. WON The won lost up to 0.7 percent to 1,087.7 per dollar, its weakest since Sept. 13, as foreign investors continued to sell Seoul shares. The South Korean currency pared some of earlier losses on demand from exporters for settlements, while some offshore funds covered short positions. Still, traders were looking to sell the won on rallies as the won is seen having a room to weaken to 1,092.3, the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of its appreciation between June 2013 and January this year. Last week, real money funds sold the won, traders said. BAHT The baht eased, tracking weakness in regional peers and after a Thai anti-government protest leader was shot and killed in Bangkok on Sunday. The baht may weaken to 33.34 per dollar, the 61.8 percent retracement of its appreciation between 2009 and 2013, traders and analysts said. "I am targeting 33.4 as the first near term target," said a Thai bank trader in Bangkok, mentioning the global risk aversion and domestic political tensions. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0440 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.40 102.39 -0.01 Sing dlr 1.2771 1.2786 +0.12 Taiwan dlr 30.375 30.420 +0.15 Korean won 1083.00 1080.40 -0.24 Baht 32.91 32.88 -0.09 Peso 45.44 45.31 -0.29 Rupiah 12240.00 12175.00 -0.53 Rupee 62.78 62.66 -0.18 Ringgit 3.3440 3.3325 -0.34 Yuan 6.0479 6.0488 +0.01 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.40 105.28 +2.81 Sing dlr 1.2771 1.2632 -1.09 Taiwan dlr 30.375 29.950 -1.40 Korean won 1083.00 1055.40 -2.55 Baht 32.91 32.86 -0.15 Peso 45.44 44.40 -2.30 Rupiah 12240.00 12160.00 -0.65 Rupee 62.78 61.80 -1.55 Ringgit 3.3440 3.2755 -2.05 Yuan 6.0479 6.0539 +0.10 (Editing by Kim Coghill)