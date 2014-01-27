* Ringgit, Philippine peso lowest since 2010
* Rupiah falls before Fed meeting; intervention spotted
* Won lower on offshore funds, exporters limit
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Most emerging Asian currencies
tumbled on Monday as a global sell-off of riskier assets
intensified, pulling the Philippine peso and Malaysian ringgit
to their lowest levels since 2010.
Financial turmoil in Argentina, fears of a sharper slowdown
in China and expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will
continue to trim its bond-buying programme later this week have
sparked a broad bout of risk aversion and a flight to safer
assets such as the yen.
The Indonesian rupiah led slides in Asian
currencies, shedding half a percent against the dollar, while
selling in both the ringgit and the peso
picked up amid market talk that real money funds were selling
both currencies.
Selling by offshore funds also pushed the South Korean won
to a 4-1/2 month low, while the Thai baht
eased as political tensions intensified.
"Investors are mostly avoiding Asian assets generally. I
don't think bottom fishing is popular currently," said Frances
Cheung, head of Asian rates strategy at Credit Agricole CIB in
Hong Kong.
Asian stocks took a hit on worries about the impact of
tightening credit conditions in China as Beijing seeks to curb
growth in high-risk lending.
Other emerging market currencies from Turkey to Argentine
were dumped last week, making investors nervous that the
shakeout in markets could lead to a full-blown financial crisis.
Still, Asian currencies are likely to draw some support from
stronger economic fundamentals, analysts said.
"Asian emerging countries have sizeable foreign exchange
reserves and various forex swap deals. So we may see some
limited crisis, but not a wider crisis," said Jeong My-young,
Samsung Futures' research head in Seoul.
Some emerging Asian central banks such as Bank Indonesia
have been spotted selling dollars to limit losses of their
currencies, according to traders.
Credit Agricole's Cheung agreed with Samsung's Jeong.
"The fundamentals in Asia are different from those in
Argentina, for example. That said, Asian assets would be
impacted via the sentiment channel," Cheung said.
"Price actions would also be exaggerated as investors may
choose to trim their positions ahead of the FOMC and Chinese New
Year (holidays)," she said, referring to the Federal Open Market
Committee on Tuesday and Wednesday.
RUPIAH
The rupiah fell on selling from local and foreign banks,
while Jakarta shares underperformed regional stocks with
a near 3 percent slide.
The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR)
, which the central bank launched last year in an
effort to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 12,198
rupiah per dollar, weaker than the prior session's 12,177.
The central bank was the only dollar seller, traders said.
"All are bidding dollar/rupiah spot. It might test 12,300 in
short term," said a Jakarta-based trader.
RINGGIT
The ringgit fell as much as 0.4 percent to 3.3455 per
dollar, its weakest since May 2010, weakening past the 50
percent Fibonacci retracement at 3.3345 of its appreciation
between 2009 and 2011.
Malaysia's central bank was spotted selling dollars around
the session low to limit the currency's slide, traders said.
Still, traders were looking to sell the ringgit on rallies.
"We can't be short dollar. I will try to buy the dollar on
dips in the 3.33 area," said a senior Malaysian bank trader in
Kuala Lumpur.
PHILIPPINE PESO
The peso slid 0.3 percent to 45.45 per dollar, its weakest
since August 2010, tracking its weakness in non-deliverable
forwards.
Investors, however, stayed wary of possible intervention by
the central bank.
"Since I am expecting some form of intervention at 45.45, I
will take profits here, but just waiting for shallow dips to
reinstate long dollar positions," said a senior Philippine bank
trader in Manila.
WON
The won lost up to 0.7 percent to 1,087.7 per dollar, its
weakest since Sept. 13, as foreign investors continued to sell
Seoul shares.
The South Korean currency pared some of earlier losses on
demand from exporters for settlements, while some offshore funds
covered short positions.
Still, traders were looking to sell the won on rallies as
the won is seen having a room to weaken to 1,092.3, the 38.2
percent Fibonacci retracement of its appreciation between June
2013 and January this year.
Last week, real money funds sold the won, traders said.
BAHT
The baht eased, tracking weakness in regional peers and
after a Thai anti-government protest leader was shot and killed
in Bangkok on Sunday.
The baht may weaken to 33.34 per dollar, the 61.8 percent
retracement of its appreciation between 2009 and 2013, traders
and analysts said.
"I am targeting 33.4 as the first near term target," said a
Thai bank trader in Bangkok, mentioning the global risk aversion
and domestic political tensions.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0440 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 102.40 102.39 -0.01
Sing dlr 1.2771 1.2786 +0.12
Taiwan dlr 30.375 30.420 +0.15
Korean won 1083.00 1080.40 -0.24
Baht 32.91 32.88 -0.09
Peso 45.44 45.31 -0.29
Rupiah 12240.00 12175.00 -0.53
Rupee 62.78 62.66 -0.18
Ringgit 3.3440 3.3325 -0.34
Yuan 6.0479 6.0488 +0.01
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 102.40 105.28 +2.81
Sing dlr 1.2771 1.2632 -1.09
Taiwan dlr 30.375 29.950 -1.40
Korean won 1083.00 1055.40 -2.55
Baht 32.91 32.86 -0.15
Peso 45.44 44.40 -2.30
Rupiah 12240.00 12160.00 -0.65
Rupee 62.78 61.80 -1.55
Ringgit 3.3440 3.2755 -2.05
Yuan 6.0479 6.0539 +0.10
