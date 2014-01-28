Jan 28 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0130 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0130 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.66 102.55 -0.11 Sing dlr 1.2744 1.2763 +0.15 Taiwan dlr 30.360 30.511 +0.50 Korean won 1078.40 1083.60 +0.48 Baht 32.87 32.91 +0.12 Peso 45.30 45.37 +0.17 Rupiah 12240.00 12225.00 -0.12 Rupee 63.10 63.10 +0.00 Ringgit 3.3375 3.3473 +0.29 Yuan 6.0490 6.0480 -0.02 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.66 105.28 +2.55 Sing dlr 1.2744 1.2632 -0.88 Taiwan dlr 30.360 29.950 -1.35 Korean won 1078.40 1055.40 -2.13 Baht 32.87 32.86 -0.03 Peso 45.30 44.40 -1.99 Rupiah 12240.00 12160.00 -0.65 Rupee 63.10 61.80 -2.06 Ringgit 3.3375 3.2755 -1.86 Yuan 6.0490 6.0539 +0.08 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)