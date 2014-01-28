* Won, Taiwan dollar gain on exporters * Ringgit up on short-covering; offshore funds cap gains (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Jan 28 The South Korean won led gains among emerging Asian currencies on Tuesday as anxiety over developing markets eased, but the upside was limited due to expectations of a further reduction in U.S. monetary stimulus. The won and the Taiwan dollar rose on demand from local exporters. Malaysia's ringgit gained as local investors cut bearish positions. That came as analysts said a full-blown crisis in emerging markets is seen unlikely for now and Asia is better positioned than other developing markets on stronger economic fundamentals. Still, some foreign investors sold emerging Asian currencies on rallies as the Federal Reserve is expected to reduce another $10 billion from its bond-buying programme at its two-day meeting starting later in the day. "Given emerging market contagion risk subsiding, some long dollar/Asia positions are taken back," said Andy Ji, Singapore-based Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "However, with the FOMC looming and another $10 billion additional tapering possible, the dollar and U.S. yields look to head higher into the weekend and beyond, which will generally continue to support dollar/Asia," said Ji, referring to the Federal Open Market Committee. Such a policy shift would come at a time when China, the world's second-largest economy, is slowing down, which will weigh on emerging countries' exports. Emerging Asian currencies are not immune to any further fallout from other developing markets such as Turkey, traders and analysts said. Investors are keeping an eye on whether the central bank of Turkey, one of the epicentres of the latest rout in emerging markets, could salvage the lira at an emergency policy meeting later in the day. WON The won advanced as exporters' demand for settlements prompted investors including offshore funds to cover short positions, traders said. Foreign investors continued to sell Seoul shares, limiting the currency's gains. Some offshore funds were looking to unload their won holdings, traders said. "It looks difficult to buy the won aggressively without more exporters," said a foreign bank trader in Singapore. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar rose on a stronger won and as local exporters bought it for settlements when the currency was weaker than 30.400 to the U.S. dollar. Still, outflows from foreign financial institutions limited the Taiwan dollar's upside, traders said. Traders also stayed cautious over possible intervention by the central bank to stem its appreciation. Currency investors mostly ignored preliminary data showing the island's economy grew faster than market forecasts as a slowing China economy is expected to weigh on Taiwan's exports this year. RINGGIT The ringgit gained as local interbank speculators covered short positions on the overall strength in Asian currencies. Offshore funds, however, sold the Malaysian currency in the non-deliverable forwards market, limiting the spot's upside. "The tapering is tomorrow, so the market won't be aggressive to sell dollar/Asia," said a senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0410 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.66 102.55 -0.11 Sing dlr 1.2744 1.2763 +0.15 Taiwan dlr 30.365 30.511 +0.48 Korean won 1078.00 1083.60 +0.52 Baht 32.86 32.91 +0.15 Peso 45.29 45.37 +0.18 Rupiah 12255.00 12225.00 -0.24 Rupee 63.07 63.10 +0.05 Ringgit 3.3380 3.3473 +0.28 Yuan 6.0513 6.0480 -0.05 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.66 105.28 +2.55 Sing dlr 1.2744 1.2632 -0.88 Taiwan dlr 30.365 29.950 -1.37 Korean won 1078.00 1055.40 -2.10 Baht 32.86 32.86 +0.00 Peso 45.29 44.40 -1.98 Rupiah 12255.00 12160.00 -0.78 Rupee 63.07 61.80 -2.01 Ringgit 3.3380 3.2755 -1.87 Yuan 6.0513 6.0539 +0.04 (Additional reporting by Roger Tung in TAIPEI; Editing by Chris Gallagher)