(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Jan 29 The South Korean won posted its biggest gains in 6-1/2 months on Wednesday, leading a relief rally among emerging Asian currencies as a huge interest rate hike by Turkey's central bank calmed markets after several days of turmoil. Turkey followed India by tightening policy at a midnight meeting of its central bank, with the massive hike in the overnight lending rate of 425 basis points taking rates all the way to 12 percent. The won ended local trade up 1.0 percent at 1,070.4 per dollar. It was the largest daily percentage gain since July 11, according to Thomson Reuters data. Offshore funds and local interbank speculators scrambled to cover short positions in the won, while local exporters bought it for settlements, traders said. South Korea's industrial output jumped in December and its current account surplus grew to a record last year, suggesting the economy carried strong momentum into 2014 with sufficient buffers to weather the latest global market turmoil. The won's strength lifted the Taiwan dollar. Malaysia's ringgit advanced on buying by offshore hedge funds and demand against the Singapore dollar. Its central bank is expected to leave rates unchanged at a meeting later on Wednesday, though economists see it tightening policy later in the year if inflation continues to pick up. The Indonesian rupiah rose as Jakarta shares jumped nearly 2 percent, outpacing most other regional stock markets. Most government bond yields also fell. Investors were awaiting the result of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting later in the day when it is expected to announce another $10 billion cut in its monthly bond-purchase programme. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 103.16 102.93 -0.22 Sing dlr 1.2737 1.2746 +0.07 Taiwan dlr 30.350 30.451 +0.33 Korean won 1069.80 1081.20 +1.07 Baht 32.89 32.91 +0.06 Peso 45.21 45.23 +0.04 Rupiah 12165.00 12185.00 +0.16 Rupee 62.25 62.51 +0.43 Ringgit 3.3300 3.3350 +0.15 Yuan 6.0536 6.0508 -0.05 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 103.16 105.28 +2.05 Sing dlr 1.2737 1.2632 -0.82 Taiwan dlr 30.350 29.950 -1.32 Korean won 1069.80 1055.40 -1.35 Baht 32.89 32.86 -0.09 Peso 45.21 44.40 -1.80 Rupiah 12165.00 12160.00 -0.04 Rupee 62.25 61.80 -0.71 Ringgit 3.3300 3.2755 -1.64 Yuan 6.0536 6.0539 +0.00 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Kim Coghill)