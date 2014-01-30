US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street rallies on earnings
NEW YORK, April 20 U.S. stocks rallied on Thursday, with the Nasdaq closing at a record, as a round of solid earnings led by American Express pushed equities higher.
Jan 30 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0145 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0145 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.14 102.26 +0.12 Sing dlr 1.2769 1.2773 +0.03 *Taiwan dlr 30.350 30.376 +0.09 *Korean won 1069.80 1070.40 +0.06 Baht 32.99 32.92 -0.21 Peso 45.38 45.21 -0.37 Rupiah 12195.00 12160.00 -0.29 Rupee 62.41 62.41 -0.00 Ringgit 3.3450 3.3365 -0.25 Yuan 6.0562 6.0553 -0.01 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.14 105.28 +3.07 Sing dlr 1.2769 1.2632 -1.07 Taiwan dlr 30.350 29.950 -1.32 Korean won 1069.80 1055.40 -1.35 Baht 32.99 32.86 -0.39 Peso 45.38 44.40 -2.16 Rupiah 12195.00 12160.00 -0.29 Rupee 62.41 61.80 -0.98 Ringgit 3.3450 3.2755 -2.08 Yuan 6.0562 6.0539 -0.04 * Financial markets in South Korea and Taiwan are closed for the Lunar New Year holidays. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
NEW YORK, April 20 U.S. stocks rallied on Thursday, with the Nasdaq closing at a record, as a round of solid earnings led by American Express pushed equities higher.
* Honda Motor said it aims to boost its two-wheeler sales in India by 20% to 6 million units, including exports, in current FY ending March - Nikkei