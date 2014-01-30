Jan 30 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0145 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0145 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.14 102.26 +0.12 Sing dlr 1.2769 1.2773 +0.03 *Taiwan dlr 30.350 30.376 +0.09 *Korean won 1069.80 1070.40 +0.06 Baht 32.99 32.92 -0.21 Peso 45.38 45.21 -0.37 Rupiah 12195.00 12160.00 -0.29 Rupee 62.41 62.41 -0.00 Ringgit 3.3450 3.3365 -0.25 Yuan 6.0562 6.0553 -0.01 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.14 105.28 +3.07 Sing dlr 1.2769 1.2632 -1.07 Taiwan dlr 30.350 29.950 -1.32 Korean won 1069.80 1055.40 -1.35 Baht 32.99 32.86 -0.39 Peso 45.38 44.40 -2.16 Rupiah 12195.00 12160.00 -0.29 Rupee 62.41 61.80 -0.98 Ringgit 3.3450 3.2755 -2.08 Yuan 6.0562 6.0539 -0.04 * Financial markets in South Korea and Taiwan are closed for the Lunar New Year holidays. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Richard Borsuk)