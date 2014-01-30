* Corporate dollar demand hits Philippine peso, rupiah * Philippine Q4 growth pares peso's losses * Baht lower before Sunday election (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Jan 30 Most emerging Asian currencies fell on Thursday, with the Philippine peso leading losses this month, as a further reduction in U.S. monetary stimulus and slowing economic growth in China made investors wary of taking on risk. The peso eased on corporate dollar demand, even though much stronger-than-expected fourth quarter growth provided some relief. Indonesia's rupiah slid as local importers bought the dollar. The Thai baht eased as political tensions escalated ahead of an election on Sunday. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday decided to cut its monthly-bond buying programme by another $10 billion despite the recent rout in emerging markets. Adding to worries, a measure of Chinese manufacturing sector activity hit a six-month low for January. "The key risk is the contagion from other emerging markets, coupled with the continued Fed tapering, which will add to worries about capital outflows from Asia," said Frances Cheung, head of Asian rates strategy at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong. So far this month, emerging Asian currencies have already fallen on the recent sell-off in emerging market assets. The peso has lost 2.1 percent against the dollar so far in January on worries about rising inflation and as some investors consider that the country's assets are overvalued. Malaysia's ringgit has suffered a similar loss as real money funds sold the currency. The Indian rupee has eased 1.6 percent. Both the South Korean won and the Taiwan dollar fell 1.3 percent, respectively. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso fell on corporate dollar demand and as local interbank speculators covered short positions in the greenback. The Philippine currency pared some of its earlier losses after data showed the economy grew nearly twice as fast as expected in the fourth quarter from the previous three months. Still, investors sold the peso on rallies amid renewed stress in emerging markets. "The better-than-expected growth caused a knee-jerk reaction, but it was short lived," said a Philippine bank trader in Manila, adding that the peso faced resistance around 45.35 per dollar. The central bank is expected to support Asia's worst-performing currency so far this year, especially around 45.50, traders said. Earlier, the socio-economic chief said the country was watchful of sharp swings in the peso and the impact on inflation, but it did not expect to see much volatility due to strong fundamentals. BAHT The baht fell as the government pushed ahead with a general election on Sunday despite warnings it could end in violence. It will deploy 10,000 police in the capital on election day, which protesters have promised to disrupt as part of their drawn-out effort to topple Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra. Investors, however, were cautious over possible intervention by the central bank to keep the baht firmer than 33.00 per dollar, traders said. RINGGIT The ringgit fell in thin trading with most government bond yields higher. The central bank was spotted intervening to stem the currency's losses around 3.3470 per dollar, traders said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0510 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.49 102.26 -0.22 Sing dlr 1.2766 1.2773 +0.05 *Taiwan dlr 30.350 30.376 +0.09 *Korean won 1069.50 1070.40 +0.08 Baht 32.97 32.92 -0.15 Peso 45.34 45.21 -0.30 Rupiah 12210.00 12160.00 -0.41 Rupee 62.79 62.41 -0.61 Ringgit 3.3445 3.3365 -0.24 Yuan 6.0573 6.0553 -0.03 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.49 105.28 +2.72 Sing dlr 1.2766 1.2632 -1.05 Taiwan dlr 30.350 29.950 -1.32 Korean won 1069.50 1055.40 -1.32 Baht 32.97 32.86 -0.33 Peso 45.34 44.40 -2.08 Rupiah 12210.00 12160.00 -0.41 Rupee 62.79 61.80 -1.58 Ringgit 3.3445 3.2755 -2.06 Yuan 6.0573 6.0539 -0.06 * Financial markets in South Korea and Taiwan are closed for the Lunar New Year holidays. (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)