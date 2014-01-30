(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Jan 30 Most emerging Asian currencies fell on Thursday, as a further cut in U.S. monetary stimulus and slowing economic growth in China made investors wary of taking on risk. During January, all regional units weakened, with the Malaysian ringgit and the Philippine peso leading the losses. On Thursday, the peso slid on corporate dollar demand, while it pared some of earlier losses on much stronger-than-expected fourth quarter growth. Indonesia's rupiah fell as local importers bought the dollar. The Thai baht eased as the government said it was pushing ahead with a general election on Sunday despite warnings there could be violence. In January, emerging Asian currencies weakened on the recent selloff in emerging market assets. Sentiment on most regional units has become more bearish, according to a Reuters poll published on Thursday. Some participants were polled just after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it was reducing its monthly bond-buying programme by another $10 billion. The ringgit has lost 2.1 percent against the dollar so far this month as real money funds sold it. The central bank was spotted buying the Malaysian currency this week, including Thursday, traders said. The peso fell 2.0 percent against the dollar in January on worries about rising inflation and as some investors consider the country's assets are overvalued. For the month, the Indian rupee has eased 1.6 percent and the Singapore dollar by 1.0 percent. Most emerging Asia's financial markets will be closed on Friday for the Lunar New Year holiday. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0840 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.31 102.26 -0.05 Sing dlr 1.2759 1.2773 +0.11 *Taiwan dlr 30.350 30.376 +0.09 *Korean won 1080.00 1070.40 -0.89 Baht 32.96 32.92 -0.12 Peso 45.32 45.21 -0.25 Rupiah 12205.00 12160.00 -0.37 Rupee 62.80 62.41 -0.62 Ringgit 3.3450 3.3365 -0.25 Yuan 6.0600 6.0553 -0.08 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.31 105.28 +2.90 Sing dlr 1.2759 1.2632 -1.00 Taiwan dlr 30.350 29.950 -1.32 Korean won 1080.00 1055.40 -2.28 Baht 32.96 32.86 -0.30 Peso 45.32 44.40 -2.04 Rupiah 12205.00 12160.00 -0.37 Rupee 62.80 61.80 -1.59 Ringgit 3.3450 3.2755 -2.08 Yuan 6.0600 6.0539 -0.10 * Financial markets in South Korea and Taiwan are closed for the Lunar New Year holidays. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Richard Borsuk)