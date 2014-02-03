Feb 3 The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0130 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0130 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 102.25 102.01 -0.23
Sing dlr 1.2762 1.2771 +0.07
*Taiwan dlr 30.350 30.376 +0.09
Korean won 1079.40 1070.40 -0.83
Baht 32.90 33.00 +0.30
Peso 45.36 45.32 -0.09
Rupiah 12225.00 12205.00 -0.16
Rupee 62.68 62.68 0.00
*Ringgit 3.3450 3.3465 +0.04
*Yuan 6.0600 6.0600 0.00
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 102.25 105.28 +2.96
Sing dlr 1.2762 1.2632 -1.02
Taiwan dlr 30.350 29.950 -1.32
Korean won 1079.40 1055.40 -2.22
Baht 32.90 32.86 -0.12
Peso 45.36 44.40 -2.13
Rupiah 12225.00 12160.00 -0.53
Rupee 62.68 61.80 -1.40
Ringgit 3.3450 3.2755 -2.08
Yuan 6.0600 6.0539 -0.10
* Financial markets in China, Malaysia and Taiwan are closed
for holidays.
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)