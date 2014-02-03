Feb 3 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0130 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0130 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.25 102.01 -0.23 Sing dlr 1.2762 1.2771 +0.07 *Taiwan dlr 30.350 30.376 +0.09 Korean won 1079.40 1070.40 -0.83 Baht 32.90 33.00 +0.30 Peso 45.36 45.32 -0.09 Rupiah 12225.00 12205.00 -0.16 Rupee 62.68 62.68 0.00 *Ringgit 3.3450 3.3465 +0.04 *Yuan 6.0600 6.0600 0.00 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.25 105.28 +2.96 Sing dlr 1.2762 1.2632 -1.02 Taiwan dlr 30.350 29.950 -1.32 Korean won 1079.40 1055.40 -2.22 Baht 32.90 32.86 -0.12 Peso 45.36 44.40 -2.13 Rupiah 12225.00 12160.00 -0.53 Rupee 62.68 61.80 -1.40 Ringgit 3.3450 3.2755 -2.08 Yuan 6.0600 6.0539 -0.10 * Financial markets in China, Malaysia and Taiwan are closed for holidays. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)