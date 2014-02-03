* Short-covering lifts baht; political concerns remain * Indonesia Dec trade surplus at $1.52 bln * Won down on offshore funds, stocks, catch-up plays (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Feb 3 The Thai baht bounced on Monday after a surprisingly peaceful election over the weekend triggered short-covering, though plans to continue efforts to topple Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra and stress in emerging markets tempered the gains. The Indonesian rupiah turned higher after a stronger-than-expected December trade surplus with exports growth topping expectations. The baht rose 0.3 percent to 32.89 per dollar as of 0450 GMT, as investors cut bearish bets after the vote on Sunday, traders said. Bangkok shares rose 1.1 percent, outperforming most regional stocks. Five- and 10-year government bond yields also fell. Elections passed off peacefully, but the disrupted vote is unlikely to settle Thailand's long-running political conflicts. Anti-government protesters planned to forge ahead on Monday with efforts to topple Shinawatra. "It is a good chance to sell the baht as the election does not mean it's over. It will take longer" to resolve the political problems, said a Thai bank trader in Bangkok, adding the baht is unlikely to decisively break 32.90. "A strong dollar theme is still intact with concerns about emerging markets," the trader said. Foreign investors sold a combined net 13.7 billion baht ($415.0 million) in stocks last month, according to Thomson Reuters data. "Thailand remains a regional political hotspot with the weekend elections still not expected to impart significant visibility on this front," OCBC Bank said in a client note. Some analysts recommend selling the baht around 32.60-32.70 for a target of 33.35-33.40. The 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of the baht's appreciation between 2009 and 2013 sits around 33.34 RUPIAH The rupiah turned higher after data showed Indonesia posted a bigger-than-expected trade surplus of $1.52 billion in December. The strong data prompted some foreign banks to buy the rupiah with its one-month non-deliverable forwards moving up against the dollar. The rupiah earlier fell on dollar demand from local companies, while the central bank was spotted intervening around the session low of 12,250 per dollar, traders said. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) , which the central bank launched last year in an effort to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 12,251 rupiah per dollar, weaker than the prior session's 12,226. WON The South Korean won fell on selling by offshore funds in sympathy with foreign investors unloading Seoul shares . The South Korean currency was playing catch-up to a selloff in regional peers after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut another $10 billion in its monthly bond-buying programme. Domestic markets were closed on Wednesday and Thursday for the Lunar New Year. Exporters bought the won for settlements on dips, but the currency is unlikely to rebound for now, traders said. "The won has room to weaken further as many are still looking to sell it around 1,078, but the losses may be contained given that some already hold long-dollar positions," said a South Korean bank trader in Seoul. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0450 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.34 102.01 -0.32 Sing dlr 1.2773 1.2771 -0.02 *Taiwan dlr 30.350 30.376 +0.09 Korean won 1082.60 1070.40 -1.13 Baht 32.89 33.00 +0.33 Peso 45.39 45.32 -0.15 Rupiah 12200.00 12205.00 +0.04 Rupee 62.61 62.68 +0.11 *Ringgit 3.3450 3.3465 +0.04 *Yuan 6.0600 6.0600 0.00 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.34 105.28 +2.87 Sing dlr 1.2773 1.2632 -1.10 Taiwan dlr 30.350 29.950 -1.32 Korean won 1082.60 1055.40 -2.51 Baht 32.89 32.86 -0.09 Peso 45.39 44.40 -2.19 Rupiah 12200.00 12160.00 -0.33 Rupee 62.61 61.80 -1.29 Ringgit 3.3450 3.2755 -2.08 Yuan 6.0600 6.0539 -0.10 * Financial markets in China, Malaysia and Taiwan are closed for holidays. ($1 = 33.01 baht) (Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)