SINGAPORE, Feb 3 The Thai baht bounced on Monday
after peaceful elections over the weekend triggered
short-covering, while the South Korean won had its worst day in
7-1/2 months, leading losses among emerging Asian currencies on
stress in emerging markets.
The baht gave up some of its earlier gains as
anti-government protesters ignored the Sunday's vote and
continued efforts to topple Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra.
The won lost 1.3 percent, its largest daily loss
since June 20, as offshore funds and local interbank speculators
dumped the currency. Seoul shares lost 1.1 percent on
foreign investors' selling.
The South Korean currency played catch-up to a selloff in
its regional peers after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut another
$10 billion in its monthly bond-buying programme. Domestic
markets were closed on Wednesday and Thursday for the Lunar New
Year holidays.
Indonesia's rupiah fell on dollar demand from local
companies. It had briefly turned firmer after Indonesia posted
its third straight monthly trade surplus and its biggest in two
years, but failed to hold those gains.
