(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Feb 3 The Thai baht bounced on Monday after peaceful elections over the weekend triggered short-covering, while the South Korean won had its worst day in 7-1/2 months, leading losses among emerging Asian currencies on stress in emerging markets. The baht gave up some of its earlier gains as anti-government protesters ignored the Sunday's vote and continued efforts to topple Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra. The won lost 1.3 percent, its largest daily loss since June 20, as offshore funds and local interbank speculators dumped the currency. Seoul shares lost 1.1 percent on foreign investors' selling. The South Korean currency played catch-up to a selloff in its regional peers after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut another $10 billion in its monthly bond-buying programme. Domestic markets were closed on Wednesday and Thursday for the Lunar New Year holidays. Indonesia's rupiah fell on dollar demand from local companies. It had briefly turned firmer after Indonesia posted its third straight monthly trade surplus and its biggest in two years, but failed to hold those gains. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.13 102.01 -0.12 Sing dlr 1.2762 1.2771 +0.07 *Taiwan dlr 30.350 30.376 +0.09 Korean won 1084.40 1070.40 -1.29 Baht 32.93 33.00 +0.21 Peso 45.40 45.32 -0.18 Rupiah 12230.00 12205.00 -0.20 Rupee 62.77 62.68 -0.14 *Ringgit 3.3450 3.3465 +0.04 *Yuan 6.0600 6.0600 0.00 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.13 105.28 +3.08 Sing dlr 1.2762 1.2632 -1.02 Taiwan dlr 30.350 29.950 -1.32 Korean won 1084.40 1055.40 -2.67 Baht 32.93 32.86 -0.21 Peso 45.40 44.40 -2.21 Rupiah 12230.00 12160.00 -0.57 Rupee 62.77 61.80 -1.54 Ringgit 3.3450 3.2755 -2.08 Yuan 6.0600 6.0539 -0.10 * Financial markets in China, Malaysia and Taiwan were closed for holidays. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Chris Gallagher)