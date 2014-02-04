Feb 4 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0120 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0120 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.14 100.97 -0.17 Sing dlr 1.2741 1.2758 +0.13 *Taiwan dlr 30.350 30.376 +0.09 Korean won 1087.90 1084.50 -0.31 Baht 32.94 32.95 +0.03 Peso 45.47 45.41 -0.12 Rupiah 12240.00 12235.00 -0.04 Rupee 62.56 62.56 0.00 Ringgit 3.3430 3.3465 +0.10 *Yuan 6.0600 6.0600 0.00 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.14 105.28 +4.09 Sing dlr 1.2741 1.2632 -0.86 Taiwan dlr 30.350 29.950 -1.32 Korean won 1087.90 1055.40 -2.99 Baht 32.94 32.86 -0.24 Peso 45.47 44.40 -2.35 Rupiah 12240.00 12160.00 -0.65 Rupee 62.56 61.80 -1.21 Ringgit 3.3430 3.2755 -2.02 Yuan 6.0600 6.0539 -0.10 * Financial markets in China and Taiwan are closed for holidays. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)