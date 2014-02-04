(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click
)
SINGAPORE, Feb 4 The Singapore dollar hit a
three-week high on Tuesday as global risk aversion fuelled
safe-haven demand, and most emerging Asian currencies gained as
the region is seen as better positioned than other emerging
markets.
The city-state's currency rose as much as 0.7
percent to 1.2672 to the U.S. dollar, its strongest since Jan.
14, on short covering.
It found more support as investors bought Singapore dollars
against the Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht
. The ringgit fell to its lowest since July 1998
against the Singapore dollar.
The baht advanced against the U.S. dollar as
offshore funds and local interbank speculators covered short
positions.
In Bangkok, the number of anti-government protesters appears
to have dwindled, even though the opposition party will
challenge the weekend's disrupted elections in court.
The ringgit initially weakened, but then rose on
bids linked to daily fixing after traders said they spotted the
central bank intervening to support it.
Indonesia's rupiah gained as foreign banks and
state-run lenders bought it ahead of a bond auction on
Wednesday.
The South Korean won turned higher as exporters'
demand for settlements triggered stop-loss dollar selling.
Offshore funds also covered short positions in the won.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0829 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 101.21 100.97 -0.24
Sing dlr 1.2691 1.2758 +0.53
*Taiwan dlr 30.350 30.376 +0.09
Korean won 1083.70 1084.50 +0.07
Baht 32.80 32.95 +0.46
Peso 45.31 45.41 +0.22
Rupiah 12195.00 12235.00 +0.33
Rupee 62.64 62.56 -0.13
Ringgit 3.3295 3.3465 +0.51
*Yuan 6.0600 6.0600 -0.00
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 101.21 105.28 +4.02
Sing dlr 1.2691 1.2632 -0.46
Taiwan dlr 30.350 29.950 -1.32
Korean won 1083.70 1055.40 -2.61
Baht 32.80 32.86 +0.18
Peso 45.31 44.40 -2.02
Rupiah 12195.00 12160.00 -0.29
Rupee 62.64 61.80 -1.34
Ringgit 3.3295 3.2755 -1.62
Yuan 6.0600 6.0539 -0.10
* Financial markets in China and Taiwan were closed for
holidays.
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Richard Borsuk)