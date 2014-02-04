(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Feb 4 The Singapore dollar hit a three-week high on Tuesday as global risk aversion fuelled safe-haven demand, and most emerging Asian currencies gained as the region is seen as better positioned than other emerging markets. The city-state's currency rose as much as 0.7 percent to 1.2672 to the U.S. dollar, its strongest since Jan. 14, on short covering. It found more support as investors bought Singapore dollars against the Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht . The ringgit fell to its lowest since July 1998 against the Singapore dollar. The baht advanced against the U.S. dollar as offshore funds and local interbank speculators covered short positions. In Bangkok, the number of anti-government protesters appears to have dwindled, even though the opposition party will challenge the weekend's disrupted elections in court. The ringgit initially weakened, but then rose on bids linked to daily fixing after traders said they spotted the central bank intervening to support it. Indonesia's rupiah gained as foreign banks and state-run lenders bought it ahead of a bond auction on Wednesday. The South Korean won turned higher as exporters' demand for settlements triggered stop-loss dollar selling. Offshore funds also covered short positions in the won. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0829 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.21 100.97 -0.24 Sing dlr 1.2691 1.2758 +0.53 *Taiwan dlr 30.350 30.376 +0.09 Korean won 1083.70 1084.50 +0.07 Baht 32.80 32.95 +0.46 Peso 45.31 45.41 +0.22 Rupiah 12195.00 12235.00 +0.33 Rupee 62.64 62.56 -0.13 Ringgit 3.3295 3.3465 +0.51 *Yuan 6.0600 6.0600 -0.00 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.21 105.28 +4.02 Sing dlr 1.2691 1.2632 -0.46 Taiwan dlr 30.350 29.950 -1.32 Korean won 1083.70 1055.40 -2.61 Baht 32.80 32.86 +0.18 Peso 45.31 44.40 -2.02 Rupiah 12195.00 12160.00 -0.29 Rupee 62.64 61.80 -1.34 Ringgit 3.3295 3.2755 -1.62 Yuan 6.0600 6.0539 -0.10 * Financial markets in China and Taiwan were closed for holidays. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Richard Borsuk)