* Indonesia Q4 growth at faster-than-expected 5.72 pct y/y
* Won up on short-covering; foreign stock selling limits
* Ringgit higher on NDFs; local specs sell on rallies
(Adds text, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Feb 5 The South Korean won led gains
among emerging Asian currencies on Wednesday, helped by
tentative signs of stability in developing markets but risk
sentiment remained fragile ahead of U.S. payrolls data later
this week.
Indonesia's rupiah gained on better-than-expected
fourth-quarter growth and inflows for a government bond auction
later in the day.
The won and the Malaysian ringgit
advanced on short-covering.
Most regional currencies, however, gave up earlier gains as
investors were worried about a potentially poor reading in the
U.S. nonfarm payrolls data for January.
The Philippine peso turned weaker on worries over
the sustained acceleration in the country's inflation. Consumer
prices in January rose 4.2 percent from a year earlier, as
expected, the highest since November 2011.
"It looks better to add short positions in Asian currencies
as disappointing U.S. jobs data could spur risk aversion when
China is facing problems such as a slowing economy," said Yuna
Park, currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul.
"Few investors will hold Asian assets as sluggish economies
in both the U.S. and China will hit emerging market."
U.S. nonfarm payrolls are expected to have increased by
185,000 in January, a Reuters poll showed, compared with 74,000
in December.
Ahead of the jobs data, the ADP reading on private hiring is
due later on Wednesday, and any disappointment will likely drag
on sentiment.
WON
The won rose as investors covered short positions amid a
rise in Seoul shares.
The South Korean currency, however, pared much of its
earlier gains on dollar demand from importers.
Foreign investors also kept selling local stocks, causing
expectations of more dollar bids linked to the sale, traders
said.
"The market seems to prefer a correction to 1,080 to further
gains," said a South Korean bank trader in Seoul, referring to
the won's value against the dollar.
"It is key for the won if there is further stop-loss dollar
selling by offshore funds, but they took a breather."
RINGGIT
The ringgit advanced, tracking its strength in overnight
non-deliverable forwards.
Some investors took profits from long positions in the
Singapore dollar to the ringgit.
Still, local interbank speculators hesitated to chase the
ringgit, saying risk sentiment remained fragile.
"It is hard to say if the risk rebound will last," said a
senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur.
RUPIAH
The rupiah rose as data showed Indonesia's economy grew a
faster-than-expected 5.72 percent in the fourth quarter from a
year earlier.
Joint venture banks, which foreign and local lenders set up,
bought it ahead of a government bond sale later in the day.
"The data may support the rupiah further, probably to
12,150," said a Jakarta-based trader, referring to the rupiah's
value to the dollar.
"I also heard positive sentiment as well for today's bond
auction," the trader added.
The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR)
, which the central bank launched last year in an
effort to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 12,172
rupiah per dollar, stronger than the prior session's 12,248.
Local importers bought dollars for payments, limiting its
upside, traders said.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0500 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 101.44 101.61 +0.17
Sing dlr 1.2689 1.2685 -0.03
Taiwan dlr 30.315 30.376 +0.20
Korean won 1079.40 1083.80 +0.41
Baht 32.77 32.77 +0.00
Peso 45.37 45.31 -0.12
Rupiah 12170.00 12190.00 +0.16
Rupee 62.41 62.53 +0.18
Ringgit 3.3210 3.3285 +0.23
*Yuan 6.0600 6.0600 -0.00
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 101.44 105.28 +3.78
Sing dlr 1.2689 1.2632 -0.45
Taiwan dlr 30.315 29.950 -1.20
Korean won 1079.40 1055.40 -2.22
Baht 32.77 32.86 +0.27
Peso 45.37 44.40 -2.14
Rupiah 12170.00 12160.00 -0.08
Rupee 62.41 61.80 -0.98
Ringgit 3.3210 3.2755 -1.37
Yuan 6.0600 6.0539 -0.10
* Financial markets in China are closed for holidays.
(Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)