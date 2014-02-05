(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Feb 5 The South Korean won led gains among emerging Asian currencies on Wednesday, helped by tentative signs of stability in developing markets, but risk sentiment remained fragile ahead of U.S. payrolls data later this week. The won rose on a market talk that a major U.S. fund manager bought more than 1 trillion won ($922.7 million) of two-year monetary stabilisation bonds. "The fund did not appear to bring fresh money but to roll over maturing bonds. Still, that indicates real money guys are not leaving," said a foreign bank trader in Seoul. Domestic exporters such as shipbuilders also chased the won for settlements, offsetting dollar demand linked to foreigners' recent stock selling, traders said. Indonesia's rupiah gained on better-than-expected fourth-quarter economic growth data and inflows for a government bond sale. The finance ministry raised 15 trillion rupiah ($1.23 billion) in an auction, well above an indicative target of 10 trillion rupiah. The Malaysian ringgit advanced, tracking its strength in overnight non-deliverable forwards markets. Some investors took profits from long positions in the Singapore dollar to the ringgit. Most regional currencies, however, gave up early gains as investors feared a potentially poor reading in U.S. nonfarm payrolls data for January. The Philippine peso turned weaker on worries over the sustained acceleration in the country's inflation. Consumer prices in January rose 4.2 percent from a year earlier, as expected, the highest since November 2011. "We still have room to keep rates steady, but given how these factors play out, that room may be narrowing," central bank Governor Amando Tetangco said in a mobile text message to reporters after the latest inflation report. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.21 101.61 +0.40 Sing dlr 1.2696 1.2685 -0.09 Taiwan dlr 30.380 30.376 -0.01 Korean won 1077.80 1083.80 +0.56 Baht 32.77 32.77 +0.00 Peso 45.33 45.31 -0.04 Rupiah 12180.00 12190.00 +0.08 Rupee 62.45 62.53 +0.12 Ringgit 3.3190 3.3285 +0.29 *Yuan 6.0600 6.0600 0.00 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.21 105.28 +4.02 Sing dlr 1.2696 1.2632 -0.50 Taiwan dlr 30.380 29.950 -1.42 Korean won 1077.80 1055.40 -2.08 Baht 32.77 32.86 +0.27 Peso 45.33 44.40 -2.06 Rupiah 12180.00 12160.00 -0.16 Rupee 62.45 61.80 -1.04 Ringgit 3.3190 3.2755 -1.31 Yuan 6.0600 6.0539 -0.10 * Financial markets in China are closed for holidays. ($1 = 1,083.8 won) ($1 = 12,202.5 rupiah) (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL; Editing by Kim Coghill)