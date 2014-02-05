(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click
SINGAPORE, Feb 5 The South Korean won led gains
among emerging Asian currencies on Wednesday, helped by
tentative signs of stability in developing markets, but risk
sentiment remained fragile ahead of U.S. payrolls data later
this week.
The won rose on a market talk that a major U.S.
fund manager bought more than 1 trillion won ($922.7 million) of
two-year monetary stabilisation bonds.
"The fund did not appear to bring fresh money but to roll
over maturing bonds. Still, that indicates real money guys are
not leaving," said a foreign bank trader in Seoul.
Domestic exporters such as shipbuilders also chased the won
for settlements, offsetting dollar demand linked to foreigners'
recent stock selling, traders said.
Indonesia's rupiah gained on better-than-expected
fourth-quarter economic growth data and inflows
for a government bond sale.
The finance ministry raised 15 trillion rupiah ($1.23
billion) in an auction, well above an indicative target of 10
trillion rupiah.
The Malaysian ringgit advanced, tracking its
strength in overnight non-deliverable forwards
markets.
Some investors took profits from long positions in the
Singapore dollar to the ringgit.
Most regional currencies, however, gave up early gains as
investors feared a potentially poor reading in U.S. nonfarm
payrolls data for January.
The Philippine peso turned weaker on worries over
the sustained acceleration in the country's inflation. Consumer
prices in January rose 4.2 percent from a year earlier, as
expected, the highest since November 2011.
"We still have room to keep rates steady, but given how
these factors play out, that room may be narrowing," central
bank Governor Amando Tetangco said in a mobile text message to
reporters after the latest inflation report.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0800 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 101.21 101.61 +0.40
Sing dlr 1.2696 1.2685 -0.09
Taiwan dlr 30.380 30.376 -0.01
Korean won 1077.80 1083.80 +0.56
Baht 32.77 32.77 +0.00
Peso 45.33 45.31 -0.04
Rupiah 12180.00 12190.00 +0.08
Rupee 62.45 62.53 +0.12
Ringgit 3.3190 3.3285 +0.29
*Yuan 6.0600 6.0600 0.00
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 101.21 105.28 +4.02
Sing dlr 1.2696 1.2632 -0.50
Taiwan dlr 30.380 29.950 -1.42
Korean won 1077.80 1055.40 -2.08
Baht 32.77 32.86 +0.27
Peso 45.33 44.40 -2.06
Rupiah 12180.00 12160.00 -0.16
Rupee 62.45 61.80 -1.04
Ringgit 3.3190 3.2755 -1.31
Yuan 6.0600 6.0539 -0.10
* Financial markets in China are closed for holidays.
($1 = 1,083.8 won)
($1 = 12,202.5 rupiah)
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Yena Park
in SEOUL; Editing by Kim Coghill)