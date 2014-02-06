Feb 6 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0110 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0110 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.51 101.45 -0.06 Sing dlr 1.2678 1.2680 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 30.270 30.420 +0.50 Korean won 1074.60 1077.90 +0.31 Baht 32.72 32.77 +0.15 Peso 45.23 45.33 +0.22 Rupiah 12145.00 12188.00 +0.35 Rupee 62.57 62.57 0.00 Ringgit 3.3090 3.3200 +0.33 *Yuan 6.0600 6.0600 0.00 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.51 105.28 +3.71 Sing dlr 1.2678 1.2632 -0.36 Taiwan dlr 30.270 29.950 -1.06 Korean won 1074.60 1055.40 -1.79 Baht 32.72 32.86 +0.43 Peso 45.23 44.40 -1.85 Rupiah 12145.00 12160.00 +0.12 Rupee 62.57 61.80 -1.23 Ringgit 3.3090 3.2755 -1.01 Yuan 6.0600 6.0539 -0.10 * Financial markets in China are closed for the Luna New Year holidays. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in Singapore; Editing by Anand Basu)