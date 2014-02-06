* Taiwan dollar up on capital inflows, exporters
* Rupiah gains after strong bond sale, growth
* Ringgit edges up on real money; fixing dlr bids limit
* Philippine peso firmer before c.bank meeting
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Feb 6 Most emerging Asian currencies
extended gains on Thursday on signs of stability in emerging
markets and regional stocks, but rises were pared amid caution
ahead of key U.S. jobs data.
The Taiwan dollar outperformed on foreign financial
inflows and exporters. The Indonesian rupiah firmed
after solid growth data and a government bond auction.
Malaysia's ringgit edged up as offshore investors,
including real money funds, covered short positions.
The Philippine peso strengthened as investors
awaited the central bank's policy meeting later in the day.
The central bank is expected to keep its overnight borrowing
rate unchanged, although the governor said on Wednesday it could
have less room to hold the rate at record lows due to rising
price pressures.
Asian stocks rose after five days of losses. Beyond the
region, Mexico's peso gained after Moody's Investors
Service upgraded the country's credit rating to A3.
Still, investors hesitated to add long positions in emerging
Asian currencies on sustained worries over slowing growth in the
U.S. and Chinese economies.
"Only solid U.S. jobs data could spur comfort buying of
Asian currencies. We also need to see more positive stories from
China," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures' research head in
Seoul.
Economists polled by Reuters expect nonfarm payrolls to have
increased 185,000 in January after a 74,000 gain in December.
U.S. private employers added 175,000 jobs last month, the
smallest gain since August, payrolls processor ADP data showed.
Most currencies of developing Asian economies have extended
losses from last year as the Federal Reserve further tapered
stimulus when the Chinese economy is slowing, worsening
sentiment on emerging market assets.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
The Taiwan dollar rose on inflows from foreign financial
institutions and as exporters bought it for settlements around
30.28 to the U.S. dollar and 30.30.
Some foreign investors sold the island currency on rallies,
limiting its upside, traders said.
Investors stayed wary of possible intervention by the
central bank to stem volatility, but the authorities have not
been spotted yet, traders said.
RUPIAH
The rupiah rose as foreign and local banks bought it after a
strong government bond sale on Wednesday.
Indonesian importers bought dollars for payments on dips,
limiting the rupiah's upside, traders said. Some interbank
speculators took profits around 12,150.
"Given an improving economy and successful bond auction, I
will wait for chances to buy the rupiah," said a Jakarta-based
trader.
Indonesia posted stronger-than-expected growth in the fourth
quarter, suggesting the economy is entering the new year with
more momentum than predicted to withstand the turmoil affecting
emerging markets.
"Still, we have negative external factors such as the Fed
tapering," the trader said, adding that he expects the rupiah to
stay between 12,100 and 12,200 by the end of the first quarter.
RINGGIT
The ringgit gained as much as 0.5 percent to 3.3050 per
dollar, its strongest since Jan. 20 with 10- and 5-year
government bond yields lower.
"As market positioning was long dollar/ringgit, it started
correcting itself," said a foreign bank trader in Singapore.
"It became a vicious cycle as more people cut their long
positions especially as equities were doing OK and other parts
of emerging markets did not come with any negative news," the
trader added.
Some investors also booked profits from long positions in
the Singapore dollar to the ringgit.
Domestic investors including speculators, however, sold the
Malaysian currency on rallies.
The ringgit also pared most of its earlier gains on dollar
demand for daily fixing.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0435 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 101.62 101.45 -0.17
Sing dlr 1.2691 1.2680 -0.09
Taiwan dlr 30.263 30.420 +0.52
Korean won 1075.90 1077.90 +0.19
Baht 32.74 32.77 +0.09
Peso 45.27 45.33 +0.13
Rupiah 12170.00 12188.00 +0.15
Rupee 62.43 62.57 +0.22
Ringgit 3.3170 3.3200 +0.09
*Yuan 6.0600 6.0600 0.00
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 101.62 105.28 +3.60
Sing dlr 1.2691 1.2632 -0.46
Taiwan dlr 30.263 29.950 -1.03
Korean won 1075.90 1055.40 -1.91
Baht 32.74 32.86 +0.37
Peso 45.27 44.40 -1.93
Rupiah 12170.00 12160.00 -0.08
Rupee 62.43 61.80 -1.01
Ringgit 3.3170 3.2755 -1.25
Yuan 6.0600 6.0539 -0.10
* Financial markets in China are closed for the Lunar New Year
holidays.
(Additional reporting by Roger Tung in TAIPEI; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)