* Taiwan dollar up on capital inflows, exporters * Rupiah gains after strong bond sale, growth * Ringgit edges up on real money; fixing dlr bids limit * Philippine peso firmer before c.bank meeting (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Feb 6 Most emerging Asian currencies extended gains on Thursday on signs of stability in emerging markets and regional stocks, but rises were pared amid caution ahead of key U.S. jobs data. The Taiwan dollar outperformed on foreign financial inflows and exporters. The Indonesian rupiah firmed after solid growth data and a government bond auction. Malaysia's ringgit edged up as offshore investors, including real money funds, covered short positions. The Philippine peso strengthened as investors awaited the central bank's policy meeting later in the day. The central bank is expected to keep its overnight borrowing rate unchanged, although the governor said on Wednesday it could have less room to hold the rate at record lows due to rising price pressures. Asian stocks rose after five days of losses. Beyond the region, Mexico's peso gained after Moody's Investors Service upgraded the country's credit rating to A3. Still, investors hesitated to add long positions in emerging Asian currencies on sustained worries over slowing growth in the U.S. and Chinese economies. "Only solid U.S. jobs data could spur comfort buying of Asian currencies. We also need to see more positive stories from China," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures' research head in Seoul. Economists polled by Reuters expect nonfarm payrolls to have increased 185,000 in January after a 74,000 gain in December. U.S. private employers added 175,000 jobs last month, the smallest gain since August, payrolls processor ADP data showed. Most currencies of developing Asian economies have extended losses from last year as the Federal Reserve further tapered stimulus when the Chinese economy is slowing, worsening sentiment on emerging market assets. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar rose on inflows from foreign financial institutions and as exporters bought it for settlements around 30.28 to the U.S. dollar and 30.30. Some foreign investors sold the island currency on rallies, limiting its upside, traders said. Investors stayed wary of possible intervention by the central bank to stem volatility, but the authorities have not been spotted yet, traders said. RUPIAH The rupiah rose as foreign and local banks bought it after a strong government bond sale on Wednesday. Indonesian importers bought dollars for payments on dips, limiting the rupiah's upside, traders said. Some interbank speculators took profits around 12,150. "Given an improving economy and successful bond auction, I will wait for chances to buy the rupiah," said a Jakarta-based trader. Indonesia posted stronger-than-expected growth in the fourth quarter, suggesting the economy is entering the new year with more momentum than predicted to withstand the turmoil affecting emerging markets. "Still, we have negative external factors such as the Fed tapering," the trader said, adding that he expects the rupiah to stay between 12,100 and 12,200 by the end of the first quarter. RINGGIT The ringgit gained as much as 0.5 percent to 3.3050 per dollar, its strongest since Jan. 20 with 10- and 5-year government bond yields lower. "As market positioning was long dollar/ringgit, it started correcting itself," said a foreign bank trader in Singapore. "It became a vicious cycle as more people cut their long positions especially as equities were doing OK and other parts of emerging markets did not come with any negative news," the trader added. Some investors also booked profits from long positions in the Singapore dollar to the ringgit. Domestic investors including speculators, however, sold the Malaysian currency on rallies. The ringgit also pared most of its earlier gains on dollar demand for daily fixing. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0435 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.62 101.45 -0.17 Sing dlr 1.2691 1.2680 -0.09 Taiwan dlr 30.263 30.420 +0.52 Korean won 1075.90 1077.90 +0.19 Baht 32.74 32.77 +0.09 Peso 45.27 45.33 +0.13 Rupiah 12170.00 12188.00 +0.15 Rupee 62.43 62.57 +0.22 Ringgit 3.3170 3.3200 +0.09 *Yuan 6.0600 6.0600 0.00 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.62 105.28 +3.60 Sing dlr 1.2691 1.2632 -0.46 Taiwan dlr 30.263 29.950 -1.03 Korean won 1075.90 1055.40 -1.91 Baht 32.74 32.86 +0.37 Peso 45.27 44.40 -1.93 Rupiah 12170.00 12160.00 -0.08 Rupee 62.43 61.80 -1.01 Ringgit 3.3170 3.2755 -1.25 Yuan 6.0600 6.0539 -0.10 * Financial markets in China are closed for the Lunar New Year holidays. (Additional reporting by Roger Tung in TAIPEI; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)