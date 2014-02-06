(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click
)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Feb 6 The Philippine peso extended
gains in non-deliverable forwards markets on Thursday after the
central bank warned against the currency's recent losses, while
most emerging Asian currencies retreated on caution ahead of
U.S. jobs data.
The peso's one-month NDFs to the dollar rose
as much as 0.5 percent to a session high of 45.09 after the
Philippine central bank said the current foreign exchange rate
movement was a concern.
The NDFs had briefly given up some gains after the Bangko
Sentral ng Pilipinas said the inflation outlook was manageable,
leaving interest rates unchanged as widely expected.
The comments were seen less hawkish than its governor Amando
Tetangco's remarks a day earlier that the monetary authority
could have less room to hold interest rates at record lows due
to price pressures.
Analysts said chances of a rate hike were rising due to
pressure on food and utility prices and a weak peso.
Currency traders also focused more on the possibility of the
central bank's intervention to support the peso, among Asia's
worst performing currencies this year. Late on Thursday, it was
down 1.7 percent against the dollar so far this year.
"Given that there is limited upside to dollar/peso owing to
BSP's dollar sales, as well as a scale back of risk aversion, we
might see dollar/peso head lower towards 45.00," said a senior
Philippine bank trader in Manila.
"Overall sentiment has improved a bit and positioning in
dollar/peso heavily skewed towards long dollar. So, it is easy
to get a correction later."
Still, some traders said the peso may ease as the spot price
in the local market on Thursday rose on bets over a possible
surprise rate hike after the central bank's hawkish comments.
The peso ended 0.3 percent higher at 45.18 per dollar,
before the central bank's policy decision.
"Today, BSP was not as hawkish. I was inclined to think the
peso will fall after this," another Philippine bank trader said.
Meanwhile, most emerging Asian currencies failed to maintain
earlier gains as investors took profits.
The baht eased in thin trading as Thailand's
consumer confidence fell for a 10th consecutive month in
January, a survey showed earlier.
The Malaysian ringgit turned weaker as local
investors, including interbank speculators, sold it. Earlier,
the ringgit rose as offshore funds real money accounts covered
short positions.
South Korea's won ended local trader lower,
reversing earlier rises, on dollar demand linked to foreign
investors' continuous stock selling.
Domestic importers also bought the dollar for payments.
However, the Indonesian rupiah bucked regional
losses after solid growth data and a government bond auction.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0910 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 101.43 101.45 +0.02
Sing dlr 1.2692 1.2680 -0.09
Taiwan dlr 30.429 30.420 -0.03
Korean won 1078.80 1077.90 -0.08
Baht 32.82 32.77 -0.15
Peso 45.18 45.33 +0.33
Rupiah 12175.00 12188.00 +0.11
Rupee 62.49 62.57 +0.13
Ringgit 3.3220 3.3200 -0.06
*Yuan 6.0600 6.0600 0.00
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 101.43 105.28 +3.79
Sing dlr 1.2692 1.2632 -0.47
Taiwan dlr 30.429 29.950 -1.57
Korean won 1078.80 1055.40 -2.17
Baht 32.82 32.86 +0.12
Peso 45.18 44.40 -1.74
Rupiah 12175.00 12160.00 -0.12
Rupee 62.49 61.80 -1.10
Ringgit 3.3220 3.2755 -1.40
Yuan 6.0600 6.0539 -0.10
* Financial markets in China were closed for the Lunar New
Year holidays.
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)