(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Feb 6 The Philippine peso extended gains in non-deliverable forwards markets on Thursday after the central bank warned against the currency's recent losses, while most emerging Asian currencies retreated on caution ahead of U.S. jobs data. The peso's one-month NDFs to the dollar rose as much as 0.5 percent to a session high of 45.09 after the Philippine central bank said the current foreign exchange rate movement was a concern. The NDFs had briefly given up some gains after the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said the inflation outlook was manageable, leaving interest rates unchanged as widely expected. The comments were seen less hawkish than its governor Amando Tetangco's remarks a day earlier that the monetary authority could have less room to hold interest rates at record lows due to price pressures. Analysts said chances of a rate hike were rising due to pressure on food and utility prices and a weak peso. Currency traders also focused more on the possibility of the central bank's intervention to support the peso, among Asia's worst performing currencies this year. Late on Thursday, it was down 1.7 percent against the dollar so far this year. "Given that there is limited upside to dollar/peso owing to BSP's dollar sales, as well as a scale back of risk aversion, we might see dollar/peso head lower towards 45.00," said a senior Philippine bank trader in Manila. "Overall sentiment has improved a bit and positioning in dollar/peso heavily skewed towards long dollar. So, it is easy to get a correction later." Still, some traders said the peso may ease as the spot price in the local market on Thursday rose on bets over a possible surprise rate hike after the central bank's hawkish comments. The peso ended 0.3 percent higher at 45.18 per dollar, before the central bank's policy decision. "Today, BSP was not as hawkish. I was inclined to think the peso will fall after this," another Philippine bank trader said. Meanwhile, most emerging Asian currencies failed to maintain earlier gains as investors took profits. The baht eased in thin trading as Thailand's consumer confidence fell for a 10th consecutive month in January, a survey showed earlier. The Malaysian ringgit turned weaker as local investors, including interbank speculators, sold it. Earlier, the ringgit rose as offshore funds real money accounts covered short positions. South Korea's won ended local trader lower, reversing earlier rises, on dollar demand linked to foreign investors' continuous stock selling. Domestic importers also bought the dollar for payments. However, the Indonesian rupiah bucked regional losses after solid growth data and a government bond auction. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0910 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.43 101.45 +0.02 Sing dlr 1.2692 1.2680 -0.09 Taiwan dlr 30.429 30.420 -0.03 Korean won 1078.80 1077.90 -0.08 Baht 32.82 32.77 -0.15 Peso 45.18 45.33 +0.33 Rupiah 12175.00 12188.00 +0.11 Rupee 62.49 62.57 +0.13 Ringgit 3.3220 3.3200 -0.06 *Yuan 6.0600 6.0600 0.00 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.43 105.28 +3.79 Sing dlr 1.2692 1.2632 -0.47 Taiwan dlr 30.429 29.950 -1.57 Korean won 1078.80 1055.40 -2.17 Baht 32.82 32.86 +0.12 Peso 45.18 44.40 -1.74 Rupiah 12175.00 12160.00 -0.12 Rupee 62.49 61.80 -1.10 Ringgit 3.3220 3.2755 -1.40 Yuan 6.0600 6.0539 -0.10 * Financial markets in China were closed for the Lunar New Year holidays. (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)