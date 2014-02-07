* Taiwan dollar up on capital inflows * Won gains on foreign stock buying, but to see weekly losses * Philippine peso up after c.bank leaves rates, warns of FX (Adds text, updates prices.) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Feb 7 Emerging Asian currencies were largely higher Friday as signs of solid momentum in the U.S. economy calmed frayed nerves ahead of a key jobs report. The Taiwan dollar advanced on foreign fund inflows, while the South Korean won was up with foreign investors turning net buyers of stocks. Short-covering and upbeat shares bumped up the Philippine peso after the central bank left interest rates on hold. Asian stocks were also in better shape, tracking a rally in Wall Street thanks to a drop in weekly U.S. jobless claims and solid corporate earnings. Attention has now switched to the January U.S. nonfarm payrolls due later in the day. U.S. employers were expected to have added 185,000 jobs last month, according to a Reuters poll. Analysts say the jobs data could prove to be a double-edged sword as a stronger-than-expected report could ensure the U.S. Federal Reserve's tapering programme continues uninterrupted. The Fed's cutback in stimulus has been partly responsible for the recent selloff in emerging market assets as investors sought higher returns in developed economies, especially in rising U.S. Treasury yields. On the other hand, a disappointing outcome may exacerbate worries about the global economy at a time when China is slowing down, the analysts said. China's service sector grew at its slowest pace in almost 2-1/2 years in January, a private survey showed earlier. "On the surface everything looks fine in Asia, but there is underlying concerns in Asia," said Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, head of regional interest rate and FX strategy at CIMB Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur, adding that gains in emerging Asian currencies in the week were just a relief rally. "A good print-out could see Asia ex-Japan FX coming off. The key here is contagion and my concerns are the international corporate debt market in emerging Asia." He was referring to Asian corporates which had enjoyed low U.S. interest rates and cheap dollar funds via the Fed's massive stimulus programme. With the Fed in taper-mode now, these same corporates face funding pressures. Some analysts said this week's gains in emerging Asia have increased the risk of a correction. The Malaysian ringgit was up 0.8 percent against the dollar, leading the regional pack, Thomson Reuters data showed, as traders said real money funds covered short positions. The Singapore dollar has risen 0.7 percent as the city-state's triple-A credit ratings attracted safe-haven demand. Thailand's baht tacked on 0.6 percent as surprisingly peaceful elections on Feb. 2 triggered short-covering, even though the main opposition party is seeking to challenge the ballot. The Indonesian rupiah also has rise 0.4 percent on stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter growth. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar rose on some foreign financial inflows, while its daily gains were exaggerated as last-minute intervention by the central bank pulled it lower on Thursday, traders said. Some foreign financial institutions sold the island's currency and domestic importers bought the U.S. dollar for payments, limiting the Taiwan dollar's upside. Traders were largely circumspect ahead of the U.S. jobs data. WON The won rose as foreign investors turned to net buyers in Seoul shares. Domestic importers bought the dollar for payments when it was below 1,075, traders said. "The market still prefer to sell the won on rallies," said a South Korean bank trader in Seoul. The won has lost 0.5 percent so far this week, bucking the region, on stock outflows and dollar demand from importers. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso rose as much as 0.3 percent to 45.03 per dollar, its strongest since Jan. 17, as investors, including offshore funds, covered short positions. Philippine shares jumped 1.5 percent, outpacing regional stocks, a day after the central bank left interest rates unchanged as expected. "In the short term, the rate decision is positive to stocks and bonds since some in the market expected a hike. It gave them some breathing room for the coming weeks," said a senior Philippine bank trader in Manila. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0450 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.05 102.13 +0.07 Sing dlr 1.2679 1.2683 +0.03 Taiwan dlr 30.276 30.429 +0.51 Korean won 1075.80 1079.00 +0.30 Baht 32.81 32.82 +0.03 Peso 45.09 45.18 +0.20 Rupiah 12160.00 12175.00 +0.12 Rupee 62.37 62.37 +0.00 Ringgit 3.3200 3.3250 +0.15 Yuan 6.0632 6.0600 -0.05 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.05 105.28 +3.16 Sing dlr 1.2679 1.2632 -0.37 Taiwan dlr 30.276 29.950 -1.08 Korean won 1075.80 1055.40 -1.90 Baht 32.81 32.86 +0.15 Peso 45.09 44.40 -1.54 Rupiah 12160.00 12160.00 +0.00 Rupee 62.37 61.80 -0.91 Ringgit 3.3200 3.2755 -1.34 Yuan 6.0632 6.0539 -0.15 (Additional reporting by Roger Tung in TAIPEI and Yena Park in SEOUL; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)