(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Feb 7 The Philippine peso on Friday hit its highest level since Jan. 15 and most emerging Asian currencies produced weekly gains as signs of solid U.S. economic momentum reduced growth worries ahead of a key jobs report. The peso rose as much as 0.6 percent to 44.92 per dollar as offshore funds and other investors covered short positions. Manila shares jumped 1.6 percent, well outpacing regional stocks. The central bank on Thursday left interest rates unchanged, defying some expectations of a hike. But it warned against a weaker peso and traders believe a rate-hike might come soon. South Korea's won rose on demand from exporters and as foreign investors turned net buyers in Seoul shares . The Taiwan dollar advanced on foreign fund inflows. Attention has now switched to the January U.S. nonfarm payrolls due later on Friday. U.S. employers were expected to have added 185,000 jobs last month, according to a Reuters poll. For the week, most emerging Asian currencies were set to see gains, led by the peso, which rose 0.7 percent against the dollar, Thomson Reuters data showed. The Singapore dollar has risen 0.7 percent as the city-state's triple-A credit ratings attracted safe-haven demand. The Thai baht tacked on 0.6 percent during the week, following peaceful though inconclusive elections on Feb. 2 that triggered short-covering. However, the main opposition group is making a court challenge to the vote. Malaysia's ringgit was up 0.5 percent as traders said real money funds covered short positions. India's rupee has appreciated 0.5 percent. The Indonesian rupiah has risen 0.4 percent on stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter growth. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0831 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.02 102.13 +0.10 Sing dlr 1.2677 1.2683 +0.05 Taiwan dlr 30.366 30.429 +0.21 Korean won 1073.77 1079.00 +0.49 Baht 32.81 32.82 +0.03 Peso 44.99 45.18 +0.43 Rupiah 12160.00 12175.00 +0.12 Rupee 62.37 62.37 +0.00 Ringgit 3.3275 3.3250 -0.08 Yuan 6.0634 6.0600 -0.06 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.02 105.28 +3.19 Sing dlr 1.2677 1.2632 -0.35 Taiwan dlr 30.366 29.950 -1.37 Korean won 1073.77 1055.40 -1.71 Baht 32.81 32.86 +0.15 Peso 44.99 44.40 -1.31 Rupiah 12160.00 12160.00 +0.00 Rupee 62.37 61.80 -0.91 Ringgit 3.3275 3.2755 -1.56 Yuan 6.0634 6.0539 -0.16 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Richard Borsuk)