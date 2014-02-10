* Malaysia Dec factory output up 4.8 pct y/y, below forecast * Won rises on exporters, short-covering; intervention eyed * Philippine peso gains, but capped by corporate dollar bids (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Most emerging Asian currencies climbed on Monday, tracking gains in regional stocks, while investors awaited testimony by new Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen later this week for clues on future U.S. monetary policy. Malaysia's ringgit, however, slipped on weaker-than-expected December factory output data. The South Korean won rose on exporters' demand, helping the Taiwan dollar to rise as well. The Philippine peso rose as some investors added bullish bets after it broke through resistance at 45.00 per dollar, traders said. Asian shares crawled higher, encouraged that Wall Street was able to brush off a mixed U.S. jobs report. Yellen is expected to stick to the script of recent Fed meetings, reiterating that a further gradual decline in asset buying is likely as long as the world's top economy continues to improve as assumed. She is also likely to repeat the standard forward guidance that the funds rate will remain near zero until the unemployment rate falls well below 6.5 percent, so long as inflation is subdued. Yellen is scheduled to speak in the House on Tuesday and the Senate on Thursday. "The dollar may continue to find few allies if Yellen remains sufficiently tempered in her policy posture," OCBC Bank said in a research note. "A steadier global risk appetite complexion and a less than definitive dollar trend may see the Asian currencies attempting to recoup some ground against the greenback in the near term." Still, investors stayed cautious before Chinese trade and inflation data due later this week. Emerging Asian currencies have been under pressure on worries about a slowdown in the Chinese economy, the world's second largest. "Few appeared to bring new money to Asia with great confidence," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures' research head in Seoul. "Investors are confused if it is a good time to enter emerging markets even though strong U.S. stocks stabilised sentiment." RINGGIT The ringgit turned weaker after data showed December factory output rose 4.8 percent from a year earlier, missing the market consensus of 5.4 percent growth. Local investors including pension funds were interested in selling the ringgit on rallies, capping its gains, traders said. Initially, the ringgit rose against the dollar in thin trading and as some investors bought the Malaysian currency against the Singapore dollar. WON The won rose as exporters' demand for settlements prompted investors to cover short positions in the worst-performing emerging Asian currency so far this year. Caution emerged over potential intervention by the foreign exchange authorities to keep the won weaker than 1,070 per dollar, traders said. Some offshore funds sold the won on rallies as foreign investors turned net sellers in Seoul's main stock market . TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar gained on a stronger won and as exporters were lined up to buy it for settlements around 30.300 to the U.S. dollar. Still, foreign financial institutions sold the island's currency on rallies, limiting its gains, traders said. Investors also stayed wary of potential intervention by the central bank to prevent the Taiwan dollar from outpacing the won. The central bank has not been spotted buying the U.S. dollar yet, traders said. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso rose as much as 0.3 percent to 44.86 per dollar, its strongest since Jan. 15, on improving risk sentiment. The Philippine currency is expected to appreciate further as it cleared chart resistance at 45.00, traders said. "The breakdown below 45.00 was very crucial. That could lead to a short-term reversal in the dollar/peso's uptrend," said a Philippine bank trader in Manila. Still, local importers bought dollars for payments around 44.90, limiting the peso's upside, traders said. Another senior Philippine bank trader said the Philippine currency may face a resistance around 44.70, where corporate demand is expected to accelerate. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0430 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.39 102.38 -0.01 Sing dlr 1.2681 1.2681 +0.00 Taiwan dlr 30.290 30.406 +0.38 Korean won 1071.50 1074.30 +0.26 Baht 32.75 32.79 +0.12 Peso 44.94 44.99 +0.11 Rupiah 12155.00 12155.00 +0.00 Rupee 62.14 62.28 +0.24 Ringgit 3.3310 3.3305 -0.02 Yuan 6.0605 6.0634 +0.05 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.39 105.28 +2.82 Sing dlr 1.2681 1.2632 -0.39 Taiwan dlr 30.290 29.950 -1.12 Korean won 1071.50 1055.40 -1.50 Baht 32.75 32.86 +0.34 Peso 44.94 44.40 -1.20 Rupiah 12155.00 12160.00 +0.04 Rupee 62.14 61.80 -0.54 Ringgit 3.3310 3.2755 -1.67 Yuan 6.0605 6.0539 -0.11 (Additional reporting by Roger Tung in TAIPEI; Editing by Chris Gallagher)