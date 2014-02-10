(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Most emerging Asian currencies crawled higher on Monday thanks to gains in regional stock markets, but investors were cautious as they awaited testimony by new Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen later this week for clues on U.S. monetary policy. Malaysia's ringgit slipped, however, after weaker-than-expected December factory output data. The South Korean won rose on exporters' demand, leading gains among emerging Asian currencies. The Philippine peso edged up in thin trading as some investors added bullish bets after it broke through resistance at 45.00 per dollar, traders said. The peso pared most of its earlier gains as domestic importers bought dollars for payment. Asian shares inched up, encouraged that Wall Street was able to brush off a mixed U.S. jobs report on Friday. Still, investors stayed cautious before Chinese trade and inflation data due later this week. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.12 102.38 +0.25 Sing dlr 1.2692 1.2681 -0.09 Taiwan dlr 30.360 30.406 +0.15 Korean won 1070.85 1074.30 +0.32 Baht 32.80 32.79 -0.02 Peso 44.98 44.99 +0.02 Rupiah 12165.00 12155.00 -0.08 Rupee 62.27 62.28 +0.02 Ringgit 3.3360 3.3305 -0.16 Yuan 6.0598 6.0634 +0.06 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.12 105.28 +3.09 Sing dlr 1.2692 1.2632 -0.47 Taiwan dlr 30.360 29.950 -1.35 Korean won 1070.85 1055.40 -1.44 Baht 32.80 32.86 +0.20 Peso 44.98 44.40 -1.29 Rupiah 12165.00 12160.00 -0.04 Rupee 62.27 61.80 -0.75 Ringgit 3.3360 3.2755 -1.81 Yuan 6.0598 6.0539 -0.10 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Kim Coghill)