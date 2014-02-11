* Sing dlr at higher vs ringgit since 1998 * Taiwan dollar up on exporters (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Feb 11 Emerging Asian currencies took a breather on Tuesday as traders chose caution over valour ahead of a keenly-anticipated testimony from the new head of the U.S. Federal Reserve. The Singapore dollar outperformed its counterparts, racing to a 16-year high against the ringgit. It also led gains on the U.S. dollar as the city state's triple-A credit ratings attracted safe-haven flows. For the most part, however, investors kept to the sidelines as Fed Chair Janet Yellen is set to speak before the House Financial Services Committee later in the day. The assumption is that Yellen will be upbeat on the U.S. economy but emphasise that rates will remain low for an extended period. "Markets expect the first female Fed Chair to stick to the dovish script and avoid unsettling sentiments," Maybank said in a research note. Maybank's FX research head Saktiandi Supaat expected such a stance to be more beneficial to emerging Asian currencies. Still, the general view among traders is that the region's currencies would not rise much further unless Yellen suggests that the Fed may slow down the pace of its stimulus-tapering. "If Yellen does not become more dovish, the dollar will rebound and put pressure on Asian currencies," said Yuna Park, currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. "Asia is better placed than other developing countries, but Asian currencies are not immune to outflows from emerging markets," Park added. SINGAPORE DOLLAR/RINGGIT The Singapore dollar rose as much as 0.4 percent to 2.6328 to the Malaysia ringgit, its highest since January 1998. The city-state's currency is seen extending its gains against its neighbour as sentiment on the ringgit remains weak, traders said. "Most investors are looking to sell the ringgit on rallies, while the central bank is almost the only player to buy it," said a European bank trader in Singapore. Investors were also cautious ahead of Malaysia's fourth-quarter growth data due on Wednesday. Malaysia's economy is expected to have grown 4.8 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, compared to a 5.0 percent expansion in the previous three months. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar ticked up slightly after suspected intervention by the central bank pulled it down on Monday. Exporters bought the island's currency for settlements around 30.330 to the U.S. dollar. Still, foreign investors and local banks sold the Taiwan dollar, while importers bought the greenback for payments. The won's weakness also put pressure on the Taiwan dollar. Some Taiwan companies compete with South Korean firms in overseas markets and the island's central bank has been spotted intervening to prevent the Taiwan dollar from outperforming the won. The South Korean currency eased as investors took profits after its recent gains. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0440 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.14 102.26 +0.12 Sing dlr 1.2686 1.2708 +0.17 Taiwan dlr 30.331 30.380 +0.16 Korean won 1071.70 1071.20 -0.05 Baht 32.79 32.80 +0.03 Peso 44.99 44.98 -0.02 Rupiah 12160.00 12170.00 +0.08 Rupee 62.43 62.43 +0.00 Ringgit 3.3390 3.3385 -0.01 Yuan 6.0596 6.0593 -0.00 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.14 105.28 +3.07 Sing dlr 1.2686 1.2632 -0.43 Taiwan dlr 30.331 29.950 -1.26 Korean won 1071.70 1055.40 -1.52 Baht 32.79 32.86 +0.21 Peso 44.99 44.40 -1.31 Rupiah 12160.00 12160.00 +0.00 Rupee 62.43 61.80 -1.01 Ringgit 3.3390 3.2755 -1.90 Yuan 6.0596 6.0539 -0.09 (Additional reporting by Roger Tung in TAIPEI; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)