By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Feb 11 Emerging Asian currencies took
a breather on Tuesday as traders chose caution over valour
ahead of a keenly-anticipated testimony from the new head of the
U.S. Federal Reserve.
The Singapore dollar outperformed its counterparts,
racing to a 16-year high against the ringgit. It also led gains
on the U.S. dollar as the city state's triple-A credit ratings
attracted safe-haven flows.
For the most part, however, investors kept to the sidelines
as Fed Chair Janet Yellen is set to speak before the House
Financial Services Committee later in the day.
The assumption is that Yellen will be upbeat on the U.S.
economy but emphasise that rates will remain low for an extended
period.
"Markets expect the first female Fed Chair to stick to the
dovish script and avoid unsettling sentiments," Maybank said in
a research note.
Maybank's FX research head Saktiandi Supaat expected such a
stance to be more beneficial to emerging Asian currencies.
Still, the general view among traders is that the region's
currencies would not rise much further unless Yellen suggests
that the Fed may slow down the pace of its stimulus-tapering.
"If Yellen does not become more dovish, the dollar will
rebound and put pressure on Asian currencies," said Yuna Park,
currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul.
"Asia is better placed than other developing countries, but
Asian currencies are not immune to outflows from emerging
markets," Park added.
SINGAPORE DOLLAR/RINGGIT
The Singapore dollar rose as much as 0.4 percent
to 2.6328 to the Malaysia ringgit, its highest since January
1998.
The city-state's currency is seen extending its gains
against its neighbour as sentiment on the ringgit remains weak,
traders said.
"Most investors are looking to sell the ringgit on rallies,
while the central bank is almost the only player to buy it,"
said a European bank trader in Singapore.
Investors were also cautious ahead of Malaysia's
fourth-quarter growth data due on Wednesday.
Malaysia's economy is expected to have grown 4.8 percent in
the fourth quarter from a year earlier, compared to a 5.0
percent expansion in the previous three months.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
The Taiwan dollar ticked up slightly after
suspected intervention by the central bank pulled it down on
Monday.
Exporters bought the island's currency for settlements
around 30.330 to the U.S. dollar.
Still, foreign investors and local banks sold the Taiwan
dollar, while importers bought the greenback for payments.
The won's weakness also put pressure on the Taiwan dollar.
Some Taiwan companies compete with South Korean firms in
overseas markets and the island's central bank has been spotted
intervening to prevent the Taiwan dollar from outperforming the
won.
The South Korean currency eased as investors took
profits after its recent gains.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0440 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 102.14 102.26 +0.12
Sing dlr 1.2686 1.2708 +0.17
Taiwan dlr 30.331 30.380 +0.16
Korean won 1071.70 1071.20 -0.05
Baht 32.79 32.80 +0.03
Peso 44.99 44.98 -0.02
Rupiah 12160.00 12170.00 +0.08
Rupee 62.43 62.43 +0.00
Ringgit 3.3390 3.3385 -0.01
Yuan 6.0596 6.0593 -0.00
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 102.14 105.28 +3.07
Sing dlr 1.2686 1.2632 -0.43
Taiwan dlr 30.331 29.950 -1.26
Korean won 1071.70 1055.40 -1.52
Baht 32.79 32.86 +0.21
Peso 44.99 44.40 -1.31
Rupiah 12160.00 12160.00 +0.00
Rupee 62.43 61.80 -1.01
Ringgit 3.3390 3.2755 -1.90
Yuan 6.0596 6.0539 -0.09
