Feb 12 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0540 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0540 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.50 102.63 +0.13 Sing dlr 1.2652 1.2673 +0.17 Taiwan dlr 30.300 30.406 +0.35 Korean won 1063.30 1071.10 +0.73 Baht 32.65 32.74 +0.28 Peso 44.94 45.07 +0.28 Rupiah 12100.00 12140.00 +0.33 Rupee 62.17 62.23 +0.10 Ringgit 3.3240 3.3265 +0.08 Yuan 6.0616 6.0606 -0.02 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.50 105.28 +2.71 Sing dlr 1.2652 1.2632 -0.16 Taiwan dlr 30.300 29.950 -1.16 Korean won 1063.30 1055.40 -0.74 Baht 32.65 32.86 +0.64 Peso 44.94 44.40 -1.20 Rupiah 12100.00 12160.00 +0.50 Rupee 62.17 61.80 -0.59 Ringgit 3.3240 3.2755 -1.46 Yuan 6.0616 6.0539 -0.13 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Richard Borsuk)