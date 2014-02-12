* Won at 1-mth high on offshore funds; Iran oil payment eyed * Taiwan dlr rises on foreign investors, exporters * Rupiah higher on foreign banks, joint venture lenders (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Feb 12 The South Korean won hit a near one-month high on Wednesday, leading gains among emerging Asian currencies, as solid China trade data and an optimistic economic outlook from new U.S. Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen boosted risk appetites. The won raced on demand from offshore funds and domestic exporters. The Taiwan dollar rose as foreign investors and exporters chased it. Indonesia's rupiah advanced as foreign banks chased the currency. Asian stocks rallied as data showing China's January exports and imports easily beat forecasts, easing concerns over a slowdown in the world's second-largest market. Yellen offered no surprises in her first congressional testimony, saying that she would not make any abrupt changes to U.S. monetary policy. "Asian currencies are seen having more room to rise as China's trade numbers were really great and Yellen said the Fed will keep interest rates low," said Yuna Park, currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. Most emerging Asian currencies have weakened this year on worries that the Fed will continue to scale back its bond-buying programme at a time China's economy has been sluggish. WON The won advanced as much as 0.9 percent to 1,061.8 per dollar, its strongest since Jan. 17. The South Korean currency is seen heading to 1,058.1, the 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement of its depreciation so far this year as it strengthened past the 61.8 percent level of 1,064.2, analysts said. Still, some traders believe the market could soon see increased dollar demand. A banking source told Reuters on Wednesday that South Korea will become the second Asian nation to make a payment to Iran for crude imports under an interim nuclear deal that has provided Tehran limited sanctions relief. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar rose on demand from foreign investors and as exporters bought it around 30.330-30.340 to the U.S. dollar. However, domestic importers and local lenders, purchased the greenback, limiting gains for the island's currency. RUPIAH The rupiah strengthened on demand from foreign banks and joint venture lenders set up by domestic and foreign banks. Domestic importers bought dollars for payments around 12,000, limiting the rupiah's upside, traders said. The rupiah may try to eventually rise past 12,000 to the dollar, traders said. "Investors are optimistic with the improvement of the Indonesian economy. We also expect BI to leave rates this week," said a Jakarta-based trader, referring to Bank Indonesia. The central bank is likely to keep its benchmark rate on hold on Thursday as the distress from a weak rupiah and wide current-account deficit eases. "We need to test the strength of 12,100 resistance first, but it may head to the 11,500 area by the end of this year," the trader added. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0739 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.49 102.63 +0.14 Sing dlr 1.2641 1.2673 +0.25 Taiwan dlr 30.307 30.406 +0.33 Korean won 1062.35 1071.10 +0.82 Baht 32.57 32.74 +0.52 Peso 44.93 45.07 +0.30 Rupiah 12078.00 12140.00 +0.51 Rupee 62.16 62.23 +0.11 Ringgit 3.3230 3.3265 +0.11 Yuan 6.0622 6.0606 -0.03 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.49 105.28 +2.72 Sing dlr 1.2641 1.2632 -0.07 Taiwan dlr 30.307 29.950 -1.18 Korean won 1062.35 1055.40 -0.65 Baht 32.57 32.86 +0.89 Peso 44.93 44.40 -1.18 Rupiah 12078.00 12160.00 +0.68 Rupee 62.16 61.80 -0.58 Ringgit 3.3230 3.2755 -1.43 Yuan 6.0622 6.0539 -0.14 (Additional reporting by Roger Tung in TAIPEI; Editing by Richard Borsuk)