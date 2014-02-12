(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Feb 12 Most emerging Asian currencies rallied on Wednesday with the South Korean won at a near one-month high as solid China trade data and an optimistic economic outlook from new U.S. Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen boosted risk appetite. The won raced on stop-loss dollar selling by offshore funds and won demand from South Korean exporters for settlements. Still, some traders believe dollar buying will reappear in South Korea. A banking source told Reuters on Wednesday that South Korea will become the second Asian nation to make a payment to Iran for crude imports under an interim nuclear deal that has provided Tehran limited sanctions relief. The Taiwan dollar rose on buying from foreign investors and exporters. And buying by foreign banks helped Indonesia's rupiah advance. Asian stocks rallied as data showing China's January exports and imports easily beat forecasts, easing concerns over a slowdown in the world's second-largest market. Yellen offered no surprises in her first congressional testimony, saying that she would not make any abrupt changes to U.S. monetary policy. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0844 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.50 102.63 +0.13 Sing dlr 1.2648 1.2673 +0.20 Taiwan dlr 30.316 30.406 +0.30 Korean won 1062.35 1071.10 +0.82 Baht 32.56 32.74 +0.55 Peso 44.83 45.07 +0.52 Rupiah 12080.00 12140.00 +0.50 Rupee 62.17 62.23 +0.10 Ringgit 3.3235 3.3265 +0.09 Yuan 6.0624 6.0606 -0.03 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.50 105.28 +2.71 Sing dlr 1.2648 1.2632 -0.13 Taiwan dlr 30.316 29.950 -1.21 Korean won 1062.35 1055.40 -0.65 Baht 32.56 32.86 +0.92 Peso 44.83 44.40 -0.96 Rupiah 12080.00 12160.00 +0.66 Rupee 62.17 61.80 -0.59 Ringgit 3.3235 3.2755 -1.44 Yuan 6.0624 6.0539 -0.14 (Additional reporting by Roger Tung in TAIPEI; Editing by Richard Borsuk and Simon Cameron-Moore)