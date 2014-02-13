* Indonesia c.bank expected to keep policy rate on hold
* Philippine peso lower on dollar short-covering
* Won eases on offshore funds, importers
* Singapore dollar edges down on local speculators
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Feb 13 Most emerging Asian currencies
eased on Thursday as investors took profit, tracking a soft
Australian dollar after the country's surprisingly weak jobs
data hurt the outlook on global growth.
The Indonesian rupiah, however, rose on demand from
foreign banks and government bond yields fell ahead of the
central bank's monetary policy meeting later in the day.
Bank Indonesia is expected to keep its benchmark policy rate
on hold as distress from a weak rupiah and wide current-account
deficit ease.
The Philippine peso underperformed regional peers
as investors covered short positions in the dollar.
South Korea's won fell on offshore funds'
selling, while the Singapore dollar weakened as local
investors unloaded the city-state's currency.
The Australian dollar shed more than 1 percent
after data showed a net 3,700 jobs were lost in January, defying
expectations of a rebound of 15,000 jobs. The jobless rate also
rose to 6.0 percent, higher than a forecast of 5.8 percent.
"The Australian jobs data reminded investors of the fact
that it is not a time yet to cheer over some solid China data,"
said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures research head in Seoul.
"Few investors may add more risky assets including Asian
currencies," Jeong added.
On Wednesday, most emerging Asian currencies and other risk
assets rallied as stronger-than-expected China January trade
data eased concerns over a slowdown in the world's
second-largest economy.
Investors stayed wary of a sluggish China economy and as the
U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to keep scaling back its
stimulus, prompting more outflows from emerging markets.
Asia, however, is likely to deal with such issues better
than other developing countries, given the region's stronger
economic fundamentals, analysts and traders said.
"We still like the stronger USD story against Asia, but it
is hard to resist the currency appreciation in the very short
term for Asian FX in the face of more constructive relative (to
recent weeks) risk sentiment and equity buying," Scotiabank said
in a client note.
WON
The won edged lower on dollar demand from offshore funds and
domestic importers amid caution over possible intervention by
the foreign exchange authorities to stem its appreciation.
The South Korean currency earlier tested 1,060 per dollar as
exporters bought it for settlements.
Traders said the authorities may not allow the won to break
the level.
Currency investors mostly ignored the central bank's
decision to leave interest rates unchanged on Thursday as that
was widely expected.
PHILIPPINE PESO
The peso eased as investors took profits from the previous
session's rise.
Still, demand from local companies such as exporters bought
the Philippine currency on dips, limiting its downside, traders
said.
"We were seeing more corporate dollar sellers, who fear they
may have missed selling yesterday," said a senior Philippine
bank trader in Manila.
The trader said such corporate demand was expected to
provide support at 45.00 per dollar to the peso.
SINGAPORE DOLLAR
The Singapore dollar eased on selling from local interbank
speculators.
The city-state's currency also came under pressure from a
weak Australian dollar and as China's central bank fixed the
yuan's mid-point softer.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0430 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 102.13 102.54 +0.40
Sing dlr 1.2670 1.2658 -0.09
Taiwan dlr 30.322 30.346 +0.08
Korean won 1064.10 1062.40 -0.16
Baht 32.56 32.56 +0.00
Peso 44.92 44.83 -0.20
Rupiah 12055.00 12080.00 +0.21
Rupee 62.17 62.09 -0.13
Ringgit 3.3230 3.3235 +0.02
Yuan 6.0645 6.0624 -0.03
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 102.13 105.28 +3.08
Sing dlr 1.2670 1.2632 -0.30
Taiwan dlr 30.322 29.950 -1.23
Korean won 1064.10 1055.40 -0.82
Baht 32.56 32.86 +0.92
Peso 44.92 44.40 -1.17
Rupiah 12055.00 12160.00 +0.87
Rupee 62.17 61.80 -0.60
Ringgit 3.3230 3.2755 -1.43
Yuan 6.0645 6.0539 -0.17
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)