* Indonesia c.bank expected to keep policy rate on hold * Philippine peso lower on dollar short-covering * Won eases on offshore funds, importers * Singapore dollar edges down on local speculators (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Feb 13 Most emerging Asian currencies eased on Thursday as investors took profit, tracking a soft Australian dollar after the country's surprisingly weak jobs data hurt the outlook on global growth. The Indonesian rupiah, however, rose on demand from foreign banks and government bond yields fell ahead of the central bank's monetary policy meeting later in the day. Bank Indonesia is expected to keep its benchmark policy rate on hold as distress from a weak rupiah and wide current-account deficit ease. The Philippine peso underperformed regional peers as investors covered short positions in the dollar. South Korea's won fell on offshore funds' selling, while the Singapore dollar weakened as local investors unloaded the city-state's currency. The Australian dollar shed more than 1 percent after data showed a net 3,700 jobs were lost in January, defying expectations of a rebound of 15,000 jobs. The jobless rate also rose to 6.0 percent, higher than a forecast of 5.8 percent. "The Australian jobs data reminded investors of the fact that it is not a time yet to cheer over some solid China data," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures research head in Seoul. "Few investors may add more risky assets including Asian currencies," Jeong added. On Wednesday, most emerging Asian currencies and other risk assets rallied as stronger-than-expected China January trade data eased concerns over a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. Investors stayed wary of a sluggish China economy and as the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to keep scaling back its stimulus, prompting more outflows from emerging markets. Asia, however, is likely to deal with such issues better than other developing countries, given the region's stronger economic fundamentals, analysts and traders said. "We still like the stronger USD story against Asia, but it is hard to resist the currency appreciation in the very short term for Asian FX in the face of more constructive relative (to recent weeks) risk sentiment and equity buying," Scotiabank said in a client note. WON The won edged lower on dollar demand from offshore funds and domestic importers amid caution over possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities to stem its appreciation. The South Korean currency earlier tested 1,060 per dollar as exporters bought it for settlements. Traders said the authorities may not allow the won to break the level. Currency investors mostly ignored the central bank's decision to leave interest rates unchanged on Thursday as that was widely expected. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso eased as investors took profits from the previous session's rise. Still, demand from local companies such as exporters bought the Philippine currency on dips, limiting its downside, traders said. "We were seeing more corporate dollar sellers, who fear they may have missed selling yesterday," said a senior Philippine bank trader in Manila. The trader said such corporate demand was expected to provide support at 45.00 per dollar to the peso. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar eased on selling from local interbank speculators. The city-state's currency also came under pressure from a weak Australian dollar and as China's central bank fixed the yuan's mid-point softer. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0430 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.13 102.54 +0.40 Sing dlr 1.2670 1.2658 -0.09 Taiwan dlr 30.322 30.346 +0.08 Korean won 1064.10 1062.40 -0.16 Baht 32.56 32.56 +0.00 Peso 44.92 44.83 -0.20 Rupiah 12055.00 12080.00 +0.21 Rupee 62.17 62.09 -0.13 Ringgit 3.3230 3.3235 +0.02 Yuan 6.0645 6.0624 -0.03 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.13 105.28 +3.08 Sing dlr 1.2670 1.2632 -0.30 Taiwan dlr 30.322 29.950 -1.23 Korean won 1064.10 1055.40 -0.82 Baht 32.56 32.86 +0.92 Peso 44.92 44.40 -1.17 Rupiah 12055.00 12160.00 +0.87 Rupee 62.17 61.80 -0.60 Ringgit 3.3230 3.2755 -1.43 Yuan 6.0645 6.0539 -0.17 (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)