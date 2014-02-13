* Sentiment on rupiah almost neutral, best since Aug 2012 * Sing dlr long positions largest since late November * Yuan bullish bets lowest since late August By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Feb 13 Sentiment on the Indonesian rupiah became almost neutral in the last two weeks, its best in nearly 18 months, on the improving outlook for emerging Asian currencies, while long positions in the Chinese yuan fell, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. Short positions in the rupiah were almost wiped out as the currency hit a two-month high of 11,965 per dollar earlier in the day. The rupiah has suffered bearish bets since early August 2012 when it saw a small size of long positions. The Indonesian currency has risen 1.5 percent against the dollar so far this year, becoming the best-performing emerging Asian currency, Thomson Reuters data showed. Improving economic fundamentals, including trade surpluses, attracted foreign capital inflows, helping the last year's worst performer in the region outpace its peers in 2014. On Thursday, Indonesia's central bank said the country's current-account deficit in the fourth quarter was 1.98 percent of gross domestic product, less than half the 4.4 percent level in April-June. Sentiment on the Singapore dollar turned bullish with long positions in the currency at the largest level since late November last year. The city-state's triple-A credit ratings attracted safe-haven plays, prompting investors to cover short positions. Long positions in the South Korean won touched their highest level since early January as offshore funds cut bearish bets to stop losses. The Indian rupee 's sentiment turned positive again as retail inflation slowed to a two-year low, easing worries about price pressure. Short positions in the Thai baht fell to the lowest level since early November last year as the political tensions have not resulted in serious violence yet. Bearish bets on the Philippine peso more than halved to the lowest level since late November, while the Malaysian ringgit short positions slid. Sentiment on most emerging Asian currencies improved as stronger-than-expected China's January trade data eased concerns over a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. Long positions in the Chinese yuan, however, fell to the lowest since late August as traders said corporate dollar selling was weaker and amid signs of the central bank intervention. The Reuters survey is focused on what analysts believe are the current market positions in nine Asian emerging market currencies: Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee, Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht. The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the market is significantly long U.S. dollars. The figures included positions held through non-deliverable forwards (NDFs). The survey findings ASIAPOSN are provided below (positions in U.S. dollar versus each currency): DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP THB 13-Feb -0.90 -0.66 -0.38 0.02 0.48 -0.20 0.28 0.16 0.35 30-Jan -1.15 -0.01 0.14 0.85 0.46 0.22 0.48 0.53 0.93 16-Jan -1.58 -0.57 0.51 0.88 0.36 -0.46 0.53 0.66 0.90 3-Jan -1.73 -1.09 0.47 1.34 -0.03 -0.37 0.53 0.48 1.38 5-Dec -1.23 -0.87 -0.03 1.58 -0.23 -0.39 0.35 0.31 1.28 21-Nov -1.51 -1.12 -0.44 1.05 -0.57 0.23 0.04 0.06 0.72 7-Nov -1.38 -1.15 -0.53 0.64 -0.57 -0.13 -0.26 -0.53 0.30 24-Oct -1.71 -1.38 -0.73 0.08 -0.43 -0.19 -0.42 -0.59 -0.05 10-Oct -1.29 -1.05 -0.38 0.80 -0.49 -0.20 -0.26 -0.23 -0.04 26-Sept -1.23 -1.17 -0.54 0.79 -0.53 0.05 -0.18 -0.38 0.03 (Additional reporting by Shaloo Shrivastava in BANGALORE; Editing by Richard Borsuk)