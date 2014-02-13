(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click
)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Feb 13 The Indonesian rupiah hit its
strongest in more than two months on Thursday on bond inflows
and expectations that the country's current-account deficit will
shrink this year, while most emerging Asian currencies slid.
The rupiah rose as much as 1.0 percent to 11,965
per dollar, its strongest since Dec. 10 as foreign banks bought
the currency and government bond yields fell.
Its one-month non-deliverable forwards (NDFs)
also advanced to 11,855 to the greenback, its highest since Jan.
14.
Bank Indonesia said the country's current-account deficit
narrowed to 1.98 percent of gross domestic product in the fourth
quarter of last year, compared with initial estimates of below 3
percent. The current-account deficit could
shrink to 2.5 percent or lower this year, the central bank said,
compared with an estimated 3.5 percent last year.
The central bank also said it remained vigilant to inflation
risks, while keeping interest rates on hold, as widely expected.
"The trend certainly appears to be improving. The rupiah
versus something else in Southeast Asia like the ringgit or the
peso could work," said Jonathan Cavenagh, senior FX strategist
with Westpac in Singapore, referring to the Philippine peso.
"The key question is 'will the trend improvement in the
current account be improved into the first quarter of this
year.'"
The Indonesian currency rose 0.8 percent to
0.2770 to the ringgit, well above a 100-day moving average. The
Indonesian currency has been lower than the average since
August.
The rupiah's one-month NDFs to the dollar could test a
100-day moving average of 11,728, Cavenagh added.
Sentiment on the rupiah became almost neutral in the last
two weeks, its best in nearly 18 months, a Reuters poll showed
earlier.
The rupiah has risen 1.5 percent against the dollar, taking
the top spot in emerging Asian currencies, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
It was the worst performing Asian currency last year due to
concerns over the country's current-account deficit and
inflation.
Most emerging Asian currencies eased on Thursday as
investors took profit, tracking a soft Australian dollar after
the country's surprisingly weak jobs data hurt the outlook on
global growth.
South Korea's won fell on dollar demand from
offshore funds and local importers. The Indian rupee
slid on dollar-short covering.
The Singapore dollar weakened as local investors
unloaded the city-state's currency.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0855 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 102.11 102.54 +0.42
Sing dlr 1.2668 1.2658 -0.08
Taiwan dlr 30.380 30.346 -0.11
Korean won 1066.20 1062.40 -0.36
Baht 32.57 32.56 -0.03
Peso 44.86 44.83 -0.07
Rupiah 11980.00 12080.00 +0.83
Rupee 62.34 62.09 -0.39
Ringgit 3.3220 3.3235 +0.05
Yuan 6.0636 6.0624 -0.02
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 102.11 105.28 +3.10
Sing dlr 1.2668 1.2632 -0.28
Taiwan dlr 30.380 29.950 -1.42
Korean won 1066.20 1055.40 -1.01
Baht 32.57 32.86 +0.89
Peso 44.86 44.40 -1.04
Rupiah 11980.00 12160.00 +1.50
Rupee 62.34 61.80 -0.86
Ringgit 3.3220 3.2755 -1.40
Yuan 6.0636 6.0539 -0.16
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)