* Rupiah rallies on foreign banks, firm JISDOR * Won hits 1-mth high on offshore funds, intervention eyed * Taiwan dollar up on foreign inflows, exporters * Ringgit higher as real money funds buy bonds (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Feb 14 The Indonesian rupiah hit a near 11-week high on Friday, leading gains among emerging Asian currencies, as investors snappped up the country's bonds after its current account deficit narrowed sharply in the fourth quarter. Overall, regional currencies were set to enjoy weekly gains as the dollar softened after disappointing U.S. retail sales data. South Korea's won rose as offshore funds covered short positions, while the Taiwan dollar gained on demand from foreign financial institutions and domestic exporters. The Malaysian ringgit advanced on bond inflows. "Near term, a steady risk appetite environment, coupled with a shaky dollar and supportive current account releases may continue to see hitherto current account-challenged currencies like the Indian rupee, the rupiah, the ringgit, and the baht attempting to regain some lost ground," OCBC Bank said in a note to clients. The dollar retreated after data showed U.S. retail sales fell unexpectedly in January and more Americans filed for jobless benefits last week. Most emerging Asian currencies were on course to see weekly appreciation, led by the rupiah, helped by a solid China's January trade data earlier in the week. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen also did not offer any surprises in her first congressional testimony, saying that she would not make any abrupt changes to U.S. monetary policy. The Indonesian currency has risen 2.0 percent against the dollar so far this week, which would be the largest weekly percentage gain since the week ended on Oct. 25, according to Thomson Reuters data. The rupiah has become the best performing emerging Asian currency so far this year. In 2013, it was the worst performing Asian unit as Indonesia's current account deficit made the country more vulnerable to the Fed's planned reduction in its monetary stimulus. The won has advanced 1.1 percent as offshore covered short positions. That would be the largest weekly percentage appreciation since the week ended on Sept. 6. The Thai baht rose 0.4 percent, while the ringgit and the Taiwan dollar also saw similar gains. The Philippine peso and the Singapore dollar were up 0.3 percent, respectively. RUPIAH The rupiah rose as much as 1.2 percent to 11,830 per dollar, its strongest since Dec. 3 on foreign banks' demand for local bonds. Most government bond yields fell, while Jakarta shares slightly rose. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) , which the central bank launched last year in an effort to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 11,886 rupiah per dollar, a near 11-week high. On Thursday, Indonesia's central bank said the troubling current account deficit narrowed last quarter to its smallest in 1-1/2 years, while leaving its benchmark interest rate unchanged. WON The won advanced up to 0.6 percent to 1,060.5 to the dollar, its strongest since Jan. 17, as offshore funds slash long dollar positions to cut losses. Caution increased over potential intervention by the foreign exchange authorities to prevent the currency from strengthening past 1,060, traders said. Local importers also bought dollars for payments. "There are also few factors and dollar supplies to help the won break through 1,060," said a foreign bank trader in Seoul. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar rose as foreign financial investors bought the currency amid higher stocks. Exporters also chased the island's unit around 30.310 to the greenback for settlements. Investors stayed wary of possible intervention by the central bank, even though the authority has not spotted in the market yet, traders said. RINGGIT The ringgit gained as real money funds bought local bonds and on demand from local speculators. Domestic importers, however, bought dollars for payments, limiting the ringgit's gains, traders said. Some interbank players also booked profits, expecting corrections in the Malaysian currency. "Despite a lot of good news from Asia, the ringgit could not clear 3.3130. Unless the level is broken, I think it is more possible to see downside," said a foreign bank trader in Singapore. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0440 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.83 102.16 +0.32 Sing dlr 1.2647 1.2647 +0.00 Taiwan dlr 30.297 30.408 +0.37 Korean won 1062.50 1066.40 +0.37 *Baht 32.56 32.58 +0.06 Peso 44.83 44.86 +0.07 Rupiah 11920.00 11970.00 +0.42 Rupee 62.33 62.42 +0.14 Ringgit 3.3170 3.3225 +0.17 Yuan 6.0623 6.0636 +0.02 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.83 105.28 +3.38 Sing dlr 1.2647 1.2632 -0.12 Taiwan dlr 30.297 29.950 -1.15 Korean won 1062.50 1055.40 -0.67 Baht 32.56 32.86 +0.92 Peso 44.83 44.40 -0.97 Rupiah 11920.00 12160.00 +2.01 Rupee 62.33 61.80 -0.85 Ringgit 3.3170 3.2755 -1.25 Yuan 6.0623 6.0539 -0.14 * Financial markets in Thailand are closed for a holiday. (Additional reporting by Roger Tung in TAIPEI and Yena Park in SEOUL; Editing by Kim Coghill)