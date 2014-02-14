(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Feb 14 The Indonesian rupiah is set to post its best week in nearly five years on Friday, leading gains among emerging Asian currencies, as investors snapped up the country's bonds after a narrower current-account deficit in the fourth quarter. The rupiah rose as much as 1.4 percent to 11,810 per dollar, its strongest since Dec. 3 on foreign banks' demand for local bonds. Most government bond yields fell. For the week, the Indonesian currency has risen 2.8 percent against the dollar so far this week, which would be the largest weekly percentage gain since the week ended June 5, 2009, according to Thomson Reuters data. South Korea's won rose as offshore funds covered short positions, while the Taiwan dollar gained on demand from foreign financial institutions and domestic exporters. The Philippine peso touched a one-month high of 44.710 to the greenback, tracking stronger non-deliverable forwards. The Malaysian ringgit advanced on bond inflows. For the week, most emerging currencies rose, led by the rupiah, supported by solid Chinese January trade data earlier in the week. Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen also did not offer any surprises in her first congressional testimony, saying that she would not make any abrupt changes to U.S. monetary policy. The won gained 1.0 percent, the largest weekly percentage appreciation since the week ended on Oct. 18. The peso advanced 0.6 percent, while the Thai baht was up 0.7 percent. The ringgit rose 0.4 percent and the Singapore dollar gained 0.3 percent. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0810 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.90 102.16 +0.26 Sing dlr 1.2643 1.2647 +0.03 Taiwan dlr 30.325 30.408 +0.27 Korean won 1062.90 1066.40 +0.33 Baht 32.56 32.58 +0.06 Peso 44.74 44.86 +0.28 Rupiah 11820.00 11970.00 +1.27 Rupee 62.31 62.42 +0.18 Ringgit 3.3165 3.3225 +0.18 Yuan 6.0650 6.0636 -0.02 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.90 105.28 +3.31 Sing dlr 1.2643 1.2632 -0.09 Taiwan dlr 30.325 29.950 -1.24 Korean won 1062.90 1055.40 -0.71 Baht 32.56 32.86 +0.92 Peso 44.74 44.40 -0.76 Rupiah 11820.00 12160.00 +2.88 Rupee 62.31 61.80 -0.82 Ringgit 3.3165 3.2755 -1.24 Yuan 6.0650 6.0539 -0.18 * Financial markets in Thailand were closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)