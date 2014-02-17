Feb 17 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.49 101.79 +0.30 Sing dlr 1.2594 1.2593 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 30.255 30.347 +0.30 Korean won 1059.60 1063.70 +0.39 Baht 32.32 32.58 +0.80 Peso 44.54 44.74 +0.44 Rupiah 11730.00 11820.00 +0.77 Rupee 61.93 61.93 +0.00 Ringgit 3.2940 3.3050 +0.33 Yuan 6.0652 6.0668 +0.03 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.49 105.28 +3.73 Sing dlr 1.2594 1.2632 +0.30 Taiwan dlr 30.255 29.950 -1.01 Korean won 1059.60 1055.40 -0.40 Baht 32.32 32.86 +1.67 Peso 44.54 44.40 -0.33 Rupiah 11730.00 12160.00 +3.67 Rupee 61.93 61.80 -0.20 Ringgit 3.2940 3.2755 -0.56 Yuan 6.0652 6.0539 -0.19 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)