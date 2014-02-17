(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click
SINGAPORE, Feb 17 The baht hit a near two-month
high on Monday, a day when most emerging Asian currencies rose
after disappointing U.S. economic data, as traders covered short
positions and seemed relieved crisis-hit Thailand had some
economic growth in late 2013.
At one point, the baht rose as much as 1.2 percent
to 32.20 per dollar, its strongest since Dec. 18, on sustained
demand from offshore funds and stop-loss dollar selling after a
break of 32.30, traders said.
Bangkok shares also had a good day, outpacing most
regional peers with a 1.3 percent rise.
Thailand's economy grew a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent in
the October-December period from the previous quarter. That was
well below the 1.4 percent on-quarter growth pace for
July-September, but matched a forecast from economists in a
Reuters poll.
The Indonesian rupiah jumped as much as 1.5 percent
to 11,650, its strongest since Nov. 20, as custodian banks
bought it for domestic bonds, traders said.
The rupiah gave up some of those gains as investors booked
profits on this year's best performing Asian currency. The
currency has risen on optimism about the economy, rooted in how
the country's large current-account deficit has been reduced.
A senior Bank Indonesia official told Reuters on Monday that
the deficit in the first quarter will be about the same as the
fourth quarter but will widen in April-June as economic activity
picks up.
The Philippine peso advanced 0.7 percent to 44.42
per dollar, its strongest since Jan. 2 as central bank data
showed remittances from overseas workers hit a record high in
December.
The Malaysian ringgit rose as much as 0.6 percent
to 3.2855 per dollar, its strongest since Jan. 16, on demand
from leveraged funds.
The Singapore dollar turned weaker after data
showed the city-state's exports in January fell more than
expected.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0847 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 101.88 101.79 -0.09
Sing dlr 1.2598 1.2593 -0.04
Taiwan dlr 30.260 30.347 +0.29
Korean won 1060.65 1063.70 +0.29
Baht 32.27 32.58 +0.96
Peso 44.43 44.74 +0.69
Rupiah 11730.00 11820.00 +0.77
Rupee 61.93 61.93 -0.01
Ringgit 3.2915 3.3050 +0.41
Yuan 6.0641 6.0668 +0.04
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 101.88 105.28 +3.33
Sing dlr 1.2598 1.2632 +0.27
Taiwan dlr 30.260 29.950 -1.02
Korean won 1060.65 1055.40 -0.49
Baht 32.27 32.86 +1.83
Peso 44.43 44.40 -0.08
Rupiah 11730.00 12160.00 +3.67
Rupee 61.93 61.80 -0.21
Ringgit 3.2915 3.2755 -0.49
Yuan 6.0641 6.0539 -0.17
