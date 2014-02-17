(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Feb 17 The baht hit a near two-month high on Monday, a day when most emerging Asian currencies rose after disappointing U.S. economic data, as traders covered short positions and seemed relieved crisis-hit Thailand had some economic growth in late 2013. At one point, the baht rose as much as 1.2 percent to 32.20 per dollar, its strongest since Dec. 18, on sustained demand from offshore funds and stop-loss dollar selling after a break of 32.30, traders said. Bangkok shares also had a good day, outpacing most regional peers with a 1.3 percent rise. Thailand's economy grew a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent in the October-December period from the previous quarter. That was well below the 1.4 percent on-quarter growth pace for July-September, but matched a forecast from economists in a Reuters poll. The Indonesian rupiah jumped as much as 1.5 percent to 11,650, its strongest since Nov. 20, as custodian banks bought it for domestic bonds, traders said. The rupiah gave up some of those gains as investors booked profits on this year's best performing Asian currency. The currency has risen on optimism about the economy, rooted in how the country's large current-account deficit has been reduced. A senior Bank Indonesia official told Reuters on Monday that the deficit in the first quarter will be about the same as the fourth quarter but will widen in April-June as economic activity picks up. The Philippine peso advanced 0.7 percent to 44.42 per dollar, its strongest since Jan. 2 as central bank data showed remittances from overseas workers hit a record high in December. The Malaysian ringgit rose as much as 0.6 percent to 3.2855 per dollar, its strongest since Jan. 16, on demand from leveraged funds. The Singapore dollar turned weaker after data showed the city-state's exports in January fell more than expected. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0847 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.88 101.79 -0.09 Sing dlr 1.2598 1.2593 -0.04 Taiwan dlr 30.260 30.347 +0.29 Korean won 1060.65 1063.70 +0.29 Baht 32.27 32.58 +0.96 Peso 44.43 44.74 +0.69 Rupiah 11730.00 11820.00 +0.77 Rupee 61.93 61.93 -0.01 Ringgit 3.2915 3.3050 +0.41 Yuan 6.0641 6.0668 +0.04 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.88 105.28 +3.33 Sing dlr 1.2598 1.2632 +0.27 Taiwan dlr 30.260 29.950 -1.02 Korean won 1060.65 1055.40 -0.49 Baht 32.27 32.86 +1.83 Peso 44.43 44.40 -0.08 Rupiah 11730.00 12160.00 +3.67 Rupee 61.93 61.80 -0.21 Ringgit 3.2915 3.2755 -0.49 Yuan 6.0641 6.0539 -0.17 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Richard Borsuk)