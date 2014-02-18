* Teargas fired as Thai police and protesters clash
* Rupiah down on month-end corporate dlr demand
* Won lower on offshore funds, importers
* Philippine peso falls on dollar bids for daily fixing
(Adds text, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Feb 18 The Indonesian rupiah led
slides in emerging Asian currencies on Tuesday as investors took
profits from their recent gains, while the baht fell on
escalating political tensions in Thailand.
The rupiah fell on month-end corporate dollar
demand, while South Korea's won eased as offshore
funds and domestic importers bought dollars.
Teargas was fired near the Thai Government House in the
centre of Bangkok as riot police launched an operation to clear
demonstrators campaigning to oust Prime Minister Yingluck
Shinawatra, a Reuters witness said.
"Given Asian currencies' recent appreciation, they may see
some more correction, even though a lack of risk aversion is
likely to cause some to buy them on dips," said Yuna Park, a
currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul.
"Still, such trading is only for a short term. Asian
currencies are on a falling trend, at least in the first half,
on the Fed tapering and a slowing China," Park added, referring
to the U.S. Federal Reserve's cut in its monthly bond-buying
programme.
Most emerging Asian currencies have risen so far this month
as investors covered short positions on a weaker dollar
following disappointing U.S. economic data.
Regional units found more support with concerns over China's
economy easing after solid January trade data.
RUPIAH
The rupiah fell on dollar demand from local companies such
as importers for month-end payments and as investors took
profits from the best performing emerging Asian currency so far
this year.
The Indonesian currency may see more correction as
approaching month-end corporate dollar bids usually increase.
Still, investors were looking to buy the rupiah on dips for
higher yields amid the country's improving economic
fundamentals.
"Some investors looked to be interested in selling
dollar/rupiah around 11,880," said a Jakarta-based trader.
Credit Agricole CIB recommended buying one-month rupiah
non-deliverable forwards to the dollar for a
target of a spot rate of 11,128.
BAHT
The baht fell as foreign banks sold it to book profits due
to signs of the political turmoil worsening.
"Thailand still has a political wrangling problem and won't
go away any time soon," said a Thai bank trader in Bangkok,
adding the baht may weaken past 32.50 per dollar in a week or a
month.
WON
The won eased on dollar demand from offshore funds and
importers as the won was seen unlikely to strengthen past 1,060
per dollar.
Investors stayed wary of potential intervention by the
foreign exchange authorities to keep the won weaker than the
level. It also has the 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement at
1,058.1 of its depreciation this year.
Local exporters, however, were expected to buy the won
month-end settlements on dips, limiting the currency's downside.
PHILIPPINE PESO
The peso fell on dollar demand-linked daily
fixing and as investors covered short dollar positions.
The Philippine currency also slid in the non-deliverable
markets.
"Some correction is needed given oversold dollar conditions
in the short term," said a senior trader at a Philippine bank in
Manila, adding the peso has room to weaken to 44.71, its high on
Friday.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0450 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 102.45 101.93 -0.51
Sing dlr 1.2616 1.2587 -0.23
Taiwan dlr 30.290 30.285 -0.02
Korean won 1064.40 1060.50 -0.37
Baht 32.41 32.27 -0.43
Peso 44.58 44.43 -0.33
Rupiah 11838.00 11770.00 -0.57
Rupee 62.07 61.84 -0.37
Ringgit 3.2950 3.2945 -0.02
Yuan 6.0648 6.0641 -0.01
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 102.45 105.28 +2.76
Sing dlr 1.2616 1.2632 +0.13
Taiwan dlr 30.290 29.950 -1.12
Korean won 1064.40 1055.40 -0.85
Baht 32.41 32.86 +1.39
Peso 44.58 44.40 -0.40
Rupiah 11838.00 12160.00 +2.72
Rupee 62.07 61.80 -0.43
Ringgit 3.2950 3.2755 -0.59
Yuan 6.0648 6.0539 -0.18
