* Teargas fired as Thai police and protesters clash * Rupiah down on month-end corporate dlr demand * Won lower on offshore funds, importers * Philippine peso falls on dollar bids for daily fixing (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Feb 18 The Indonesian rupiah led slides in emerging Asian currencies on Tuesday as investors took profits from their recent gains, while the baht fell on escalating political tensions in Thailand. The rupiah fell on month-end corporate dollar demand, while South Korea's won eased as offshore funds and domestic importers bought dollars. Teargas was fired near the Thai Government House in the centre of Bangkok as riot police launched an operation to clear demonstrators campaigning to oust Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, a Reuters witness said. "Given Asian currencies' recent appreciation, they may see some more correction, even though a lack of risk aversion is likely to cause some to buy them on dips," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. "Still, such trading is only for a short term. Asian currencies are on a falling trend, at least in the first half, on the Fed tapering and a slowing China," Park added, referring to the U.S. Federal Reserve's cut in its monthly bond-buying programme. Most emerging Asian currencies have risen so far this month as investors covered short positions on a weaker dollar following disappointing U.S. economic data. Regional units found more support with concerns over China's economy easing after solid January trade data. RUPIAH The rupiah fell on dollar demand from local companies such as importers for month-end payments and as investors took profits from the best performing emerging Asian currency so far this year. The Indonesian currency may see more correction as approaching month-end corporate dollar bids usually increase. Still, investors were looking to buy the rupiah on dips for higher yields amid the country's improving economic fundamentals. "Some investors looked to be interested in selling dollar/rupiah around 11,880," said a Jakarta-based trader. Credit Agricole CIB recommended buying one-month rupiah non-deliverable forwards to the dollar for a target of a spot rate of 11,128. BAHT The baht fell as foreign banks sold it to book profits due to signs of the political turmoil worsening. "Thailand still has a political wrangling problem and won't go away any time soon," said a Thai bank trader in Bangkok, adding the baht may weaken past 32.50 per dollar in a week or a month. WON The won eased on dollar demand from offshore funds and importers as the won was seen unlikely to strengthen past 1,060 per dollar. Investors stayed wary of potential intervention by the foreign exchange authorities to keep the won weaker than the level. It also has the 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement at 1,058.1 of its depreciation this year. Local exporters, however, were expected to buy the won month-end settlements on dips, limiting the currency's downside. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso fell on dollar demand-linked daily fixing and as investors covered short dollar positions. The Philippine currency also slid in the non-deliverable markets. "Some correction is needed given oversold dollar conditions in the short term," said a senior trader at a Philippine bank in Manila, adding the peso has room to weaken to 44.71, its high on Friday. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0450 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.45 101.93 -0.51 Sing dlr 1.2616 1.2587 -0.23 Taiwan dlr 30.290 30.285 -0.02 Korean won 1064.40 1060.50 -0.37 Baht 32.41 32.27 -0.43 Peso 44.58 44.43 -0.33 Rupiah 11838.00 11770.00 -0.57 Rupee 62.07 61.84 -0.37 Ringgit 3.2950 3.2945 -0.02 Yuan 6.0648 6.0641 -0.01 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.45 105.28 +2.76 Sing dlr 1.2616 1.2632 +0.13 Taiwan dlr 30.290 29.950 -1.12 Korean won 1064.40 1055.40 -0.85 Baht 32.41 32.86 +1.39 Peso 44.58 44.40 -0.40 Rupiah 11838.00 12160.00 +2.72 Rupee 62.07 61.80 -0.43 Ringgit 3.2950 3.2755 -0.59 Yuan 6.0648 6.0539 -0.18 (Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)