(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Feb 18 The Thai baht weakened as political violence worsened in Bangkok with three people killed in gun battles on Tuesday, while the Indonesian rupiah led slides in other emerging Asian currencies. A Thai police officer and two protesters were killed in the shooting, while dozens of people were wounded as Thai authorities launched their most offensive operation yet against protesters seeking to topple the government. Indonesia's rupiah slid on month-end corporate dollar demand and as investors booked profits from the best performing Asian currency so far this year. The South Korean won fell on dollar demand from offshore funds and domestic importers as the currency was seen unlikely to strengthen past 1,060 per dollar. The Philippine peso eased dollar bids linked to daily fixing and dollar-short covering, traders said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0860 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.36 101.93 -0.42 Sing dlr 1.2613 1.2587 -0.21 Taiwan dlr 30.310 30.285 -0.08 Korean won 1065.60 1060.50 -0.48 Baht 32.42 32.27 -0.46 Peso 44.60 44.43 -0.38 Rupiah 11840.00 11770.00 -0.59 Rupee 62.18 61.84 -0.55 Ringgit 3.2985 3.2945 -0.12 Yuan 6.0673 6.0641 -0.05 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.36 105.28 +2.85 Sing dlr 1.2613 1.2632 +0.15 Taiwan dlr 30.310 29.950 -1.19 Korean won 1065.60 1055.40 -0.96 Baht 32.42 32.86 +1.36 Peso 44.60 44.40 -0.46 Rupiah 11840.00 12160.00 +2.70 Rupee 62.18 61.80 -0.61 Ringgit 3.2985 3.2755 -0.70 Yuan 6.0673 6.0539 -0.22 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)