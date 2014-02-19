US STOCKS-Wall St rises as earnings take focus from geopolitics
* Dow up 0.83 pct, S&P 500 up 0.80 pct, Nasdaq up 0.81 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
Feb 19 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.17 102.35 +0.18 Sing dlr 1.2623 1.2610 -0.10 Taiwan dlr 30.307 30.339 +0.11 Korean won 1066.60 1065.70 -0.08 Baht 32.58 32.43 -0.46 Peso 44.61 44.60 -0.02 Rupiah 11850.00 11820.00 -0.25 Rupee 62.20 62.20 +0.00 Ringgit 3.3015 3.3035 +0.06 Yuan 6.0712 6.0673 -0.06 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.17 105.28 +3.04 Sing dlr 1.2623 1.2632 +0.07 Taiwan dlr 30.307 29.950 -1.18 Korean won 1066.60 1055.40 -1.05 Baht 32.58 32.86 +0.86 Peso 44.61 44.40 -0.48 Rupiah 11850.00 12160.00 +2.62 Rupee 62.20 61.80 -0.64 Ringgit 3.3015 3.2755 -0.79 Yuan 6.0712 6.0539 -0.28 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Dow up 0.83 pct, S&P 500 up 0.80 pct, Nasdaq up 0.81 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Gold rallied earlier to 5-month high on safe-haven appeal * Spot silver falls from 5-month peak * Platinum above 200-day moving average at 6-week top (Recasts, updates prices, adds comment) By Marcy Nicholson and Sethuraman N R NEW YORK/BENGALURU, April 17 Gold pared gains from a five-month high on Monday, losing steam as U.S. Treasury yields turned higher and the dollar came off its lows, after rising geopolitical tensions over North Korea spurred earlier saf