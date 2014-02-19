(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Feb 19 The Indonesian rupiah led gains among emerging Asian currencies on Wednesday, helped by bond inflows, while escalating political tension in Thailand weighed on the baht. The rupiah rose after a solid government bond auction and as banks in Singapore are to stop setting a reference rate for the rupiah's non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) . The Singapore Foreign Exchange Market Committee now recommends that banks instead use the Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR), which is published by Indonesia's central bank. "This is seen as positive on the long run for the rupiah where for investors and multinational companies there is certainty in hedging their exposure through NDFs, and lift the pressure in the local market," said a bond trader in a commentary. Most government bond yields fell with 15-year yield down to 8.974 percent from the previous day's 9.070 percent. The finance ministry on Tuesday raised 12.25 trillion rupiah ($1.03 billion), well above an indicative target of 10 trillion rupiah and with lower yields. The move also indicates domestic dollar liquidity is improving, traders said. "The IDR spot is a reliable data for every market participants. Now banks actively trade the currency," said a Jakarta-based currency trader. Last year, the central bank had prevented banks from displaying levels they dealt at on trading screens to ease worries about the rupiah, the worst performing Asian currency in 2013 with a 21 percent loss against the dollar. But recent signs of improving economic fundamentals, such as a narrower current account deficit attracted capital inflows, have helped the rupiah outperform Asian currencies so far this year despite a fresh bout of turmoil in emerging markets. The baht fell a day after five people were killed and dozens wounded in gunbattles between Thai police and anti-government protesters in Bangkok. Protesters on Wednesday rallied at Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra's temporary office, even though the premier stayed away from the potential flashpoint. Meanwhile, the South Korean won turned firmer on exporters' demand for month-end settlements. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.06 102.35 +0.28 Sing dlr 1.2618 1.2610 -0.06 Taiwan dlr 30.312 30.339 +0.09 Korean won 1065.40 1065.70 +0.03 Baht 32.57 32.43 -0.43 Peso 44.62 44.60 -0.04 Rupiah 11755.00 11820.00 +0.55 Rupee 62.20 62.20 +0.00 Ringgit 3.2985 3.3035 +0.15 Yuan 6.0758 6.0673 -0.14 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.06 105.28 +3.15 Sing dlr 1.2618 1.2632 +0.11 Taiwan dlr 30.312 29.950 -1.19 Korean won 1065.40 1055.40 -0.94 Baht 32.57 32.86 +0.89 Peso 44.62 44.40 -0.50 Rupiah 11755.00 12160.00 +3.45 Rupee 62.20 61.80 -0.64 Ringgit 3.2985 3.2755 -0.70 Yuan 6.0758 6.0539 -0.36 ($1 = 11,845 rupiahs) (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Additional reporting by Umesh Desai in HONG KONG; Editing by Kim Coghill)